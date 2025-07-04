Nasty Relationship Rumors That Have Plagued Lauren Sánchez's Love Life

After a 2-year-long engagement, Lauren Sánchez (now Lauren Sánchez Bezos) finally walked down the aisle with Jeff Bezos in June 2025. Speaking to Vogue ahead of their lavish Venetian wedding, the former Fox News anchor shared that although she chose to forego several traditions for her nuptials, she still had something blue and something borrowed to go along with her custom designer wedding dress. While Lauren happily revealed that the glitzy Dolce and Gabbana earrings were her "something borrowed," she kept the "something blue" close to her chest, disclosing only that it was something that accompanied her on her controversial 11-minute Blue Origin space flight.

Of course, Lauren also couldn't help but gush about her husband to be. "Jeff hasn't changed me," she clarified. "Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. [...] He lets me be unapologetically free." The children's author later added, "I'm happy that I'm getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore." Lauren painted a similarly rosy picture of their life together in a 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal.

In particular, although the tech billionaire had a hectic schedule, she proudly noted that Jeff still made an effort to make her Sundays special by making pancakes using the Betty Crocker cookbook recipe. Moreover, the happy couple adored each other enough to spend virtually all their free time together. Although it seems like Lauren and Jeff have all the ingredients for a happy marital life, it's still difficult not to wonder how the dodgy rumors about her prior romantic relationships could affect their future.