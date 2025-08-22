The Glaring Sign That Brad Pitt Is So Much More Insecure Than He Lets On
Brad Pitt is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet and lives an incredibly lavish life. He's mega famous and one of only four men who've been crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive twice. However, Pitt's still human, which means he can experience insecurity like everyone else. This exemplified itself when he dated Gwyneth Paltrow, according to a new book by Amy Odell, "Gwyneth: The Biography." In it, a source claimed the "Fight Club" actor "seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received" (via Page Six). Apparently, Paltrow would vent her frustrations to a makeup artist. When they first met on the set of "Se7en," Pitt was already super famous, but as Paltrow's star power rose, so did Pitt's insecurity. Despite this, Paltrow still blamed herself for the breakup.
What might cause someone to be jealous of their partner's successes? The List reached out to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC Neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, to get her take on this situation. "Feeling uneasy about a partner's achievements often has more to do with the person experiencing the jealousy than with the partner's actual success," she said, noting how if one person is currently thriving in their career, the other may begin comparing themself to their partner. This can lead to anxieties around self-worth.
Dr. Hafeez also noted that these feelings could stem from childhood, like if someone's family only offered conditional love — meaning, they received approval and adoration for coming in first, but not if they were runner-up. "Left unspoken, these feelings can fester and silently erode connection over time," Dr. Hafeez explained.
How Brad Pitt could have tamed his green-eyed monster
Jealousy is a natural emotion, but how can someone struggling with it shake the feeling? Dr. Sanam Hafeez said jealousy is part of the journey, not the destination. "It often points to an area where you feel vulnerable, not to a flaw in the other person," she explained. The problem lies within you, not your partner, friend, other loved ones — which means you need to check in with yourself and figure out why you're feeling this way.
Once you do this, Dr. Hafeez shared, "You can turn that discomfort into motivation to work toward your own goals." It's also important to remember that someone else's success doesn't mean you are a failure. Their accomplishments should be viewed as evidence of what could eventually happen for you, instead of seeing them as an obstacle in the way of your own goals. Don't be afraid to offer congrats to someone for their achievement, even if it feels tough to do. "This small act can help reframe your mindset from rivalry to support," Dr. Hafeez said.
Overcoming your feelings of jealousy isn't some kind of overnight quick fix, which is why if you're feeling the green-eyed monster towards a loved one, Dr. Hafeez suggested opening up to the person and explaining the situation and how you're feeling. Either way, people should focus on their own lives and goals. "A sense of purpose rooted in your own growth makes it harder for comparison to take hold."