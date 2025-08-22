The Glaring Sign That Brad Pitt Is So Much More Insecure Than He Lets On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Brad Pitt is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet and lives an incredibly lavish life. He's mega famous and one of only four men who've been crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive twice. However, Pitt's still human, which means he can experience insecurity like everyone else. This exemplified itself when he dated Gwyneth Paltrow, according to a new book by Amy Odell, "Gwyneth: The Biography." In it, a source claimed the "Fight Club" actor "seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received" (via Page Six). Apparently, Paltrow would vent her frustrations to a makeup artist. When they first met on the set of "Se7en," Pitt was already super famous, but as Paltrow's star power rose, so did Pitt's insecurity. Despite this, Paltrow still blamed herself for the breakup.

What might cause someone to be jealous of their partner's successes? The List reached out to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC Neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, to get her take on this situation. "Feeling uneasy about a partner's achievements often has more to do with the person experiencing the jealousy than with the partner's actual success," she said, noting how if one person is currently thriving in their career, the other may begin comparing themself to their partner. This can lead to anxieties around self-worth.

Dr. Hafeez also noted that these feelings could stem from childhood, like if someone's family only offered conditional love — meaning, they received approval and adoration for coming in first, but not if they were runner-up. "Left unspoken, these feelings can fester and silently erode connection over time," Dr. Hafeez explained.