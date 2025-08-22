Pete Hegseth's Hair Is Less Salt & Pepper & More Cruella De Vil
Pete Hegseth just hasn't been able to stop embarrassing himself in the Trump administration ever since becoming the U.S. Secretary of Defense. However, his most underrated and equally cringe-worthy blunder might be what he's done to his hair. He's known for rocking a salt-and-pepper aesthetic, a hairstyle that could be very fashionable for the Princeton University graduate. Unfortunately, however, it's a style that hasn't done his hair any favors. The mix of gray and black streaks couldn't help but give off Cruella de Vil vibes during a press conference he did in August 2025. It was a comparison we're almost sure he wasn't going for. However, we're not the only ones who felt his hair could look a bit villainous on occasion.
One social media user thought Hegseth's hair made him look like a mobster. "He reminds me of a mafia wannabe with that slicked back hair! He's so gross," they wrote on Threads. "His greasy hair is disgusting! I can't look at him," another poster commented. On the one hand, Hegseth clearly takes special care of his locks. But at the same time, his hair might also be a clear example of over-styling.
Pete Hegseth's hair transformation might've done more harm than good
In throwback pics from Pete Hegseth's military days where he's unrecognizable, the Minnesota native's hair was completely different. Although he might not have had any control over going gray, Hegseth might've avoided starting a few of the rumors that have plagued his hair because of how overdone it seems. When one social media user noticed how gray Hegseth had gotten, another commenter speculated that he may have previously dyed his hair to keep it looking youthful. "He's had gray temples in every photo the past few years, but I think he was slightly [dyeing] it until 2024," they theorized on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Another netizen believed that Hegseth never stopped dyeing his hair, and the results weren't flattering. "He seems to keep just enough grey so he seems distinguished and trustworthy, but it's never a consistent dye job," a poster wrote on Threads. It's unclear if Hegseth really has dyed his mane, or if its color is just his genetics at work. But based on these comments, he might be better off going back to what he was like before becoming Secretary of Defense — at least when it comes to his tresses. And if he is dyeing his hair, perhaps he (or his hairstylist) just needs to do a better job at it.