What Fox News' Pete Hegseth Was Like Before Becoming Secretary Of Defense

Since his swearing in as secretary of defense in January 2025, a long list of controversial things have come out about Pete Hegseth. Just a few of the wildest headline-making revelations included Hegseth being sued for accidentally hitting a man with an axe, as well as his speaking out against frequent hand washing. Hegseth has also experienced his share of embarrassing moments in the Trump administration, not least of which was SignalGate.

Given such a lengthy list of eyebrow-raising moments, many have been left wondering if Pete Hegseth was always such a polarizing personality. Speaking with The Daily Princetonian in 2025, Brad Simmons, a former classmate who worked as editor-in-chief at The Princeton Tory while Hegseth was his boss and publisher, recalled, "He aggressively got things done, but he was a very kind person." Meanwhile, Phil O'Beirne, Hegseth's cadet battalion commander at the university, mused, "He carried himself with confidence and a natural charisma." Those descriptions don't seem too far off from a modern-day Hegseth but what has his evolution really been like? Here's what Hegseth was like before becoming secretary Of defense.