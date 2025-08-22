Lauren Sánchez Bezos Looks Nothing Like Her Siblings (& It Could Be The Plastic Surgery)

It's not unusual for siblings to look different. One sibling could take more after one parent while another sibling takes more after the other parent, or they simply could have ended up with a different mix of genes. And that's not even taken into account special circumstances, such as half-siblings, step-siblings, or adopted siblings. In the case of Lauren Sánchez Bezos, however, we have another theory as to why she doesn't look all that much like her siblings.

To be fair, Lauren and her sister Elena Sánchez Blair do fall under the blended family umbrella. More specifically, they're half-sisters who share a father and have different mothers. But there may be another reason why they won't be mistaken for twins anytime soon. Because while her younger sister Elena appears to be a natural beauty, there's much speculation that Lauren has had extensive plastic surgery. Lauren herself has never acknowledged the rumors. Although throwback pictures make it clear that she's a natural beauty in her own right, Sánchez Bezos is also practically unrecognizable compared to more recent photos, in which her lips are fuller, her skin looks tighter, and her cheekbones are much more prominent. But you don't have to take our word for it — actual plastic surgeons seem to concur. "It's obvious she's had a lot done," Dr. Wendy Wong, MD said in a 2025 TikTok video.