Lauren Sánchez Bezos Looks Nothing Like Her Siblings (& It Could Be The Plastic Surgery)
It's not unusual for siblings to look different. One sibling could take more after one parent while another sibling takes more after the other parent, or they simply could have ended up with a different mix of genes. And that's not even taken into account special circumstances, such as half-siblings, step-siblings, or adopted siblings. In the case of Lauren Sánchez Bezos, however, we have another theory as to why she doesn't look all that much like her siblings.
To be fair, Lauren and her sister Elena Sánchez Blair do fall under the blended family umbrella. More specifically, they're half-sisters who share a father and have different mothers. But there may be another reason why they won't be mistaken for twins anytime soon. Because while her younger sister Elena appears to be a natural beauty, there's much speculation that Lauren has had extensive plastic surgery. Lauren herself has never acknowledged the rumors. Although throwback pictures make it clear that she's a natural beauty in her own right, Sánchez Bezos is also practically unrecognizable compared to more recent photos, in which her lips are fuller, her skin looks tighter, and her cheekbones are much more prominent. But you don't have to take our word for it — actual plastic surgeons seem to concur. "It's obvious she's had a lot done," Dr. Wendy Wong, MD said in a 2025 TikTok video.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos might be happy she doesn't look like brother Michael Sánchez
Lauren Sánchez Bezos clearly has a close relationship with half-sister Elena Sánchez Blair, as the two have been spotted making public appearances together on multiple occasions. However, the same can't really be said for Lauren's brother Michael Sánchez, whom she's estranged from. And given what exactly went down, Lauren is probably glad she and Michael don't look too much alike.
When the initially-scandalous romance between Lauren and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos came to light, Michael was accused of leaking private texts between the two, as well as intimate photos of Bezos. For his part, Michael vehemently denied leaking the photos. As for how they ended up in the hands of tabloid publishers, he pointed the finger at Saudi Arabia (per Business Insider). However, during a convo with Vanity Fair, he stopped short of outright denying that he had something to do with the leaked text messages. "I'm not saying I didn't do something," Michael said. He added, "Ever since ... I met Jeff, my only goal has been to protect Jeff and Lauren." As you might expect, Michael was not extended an invitation to the Sánchez-Bezos wedding.
Though they also don't bear that much of a resemblance, Lauren does at least seem to have a good relationship with her other brother Paul. When asked by TMZ about the wedding, Paul stated that he was "thrilled beyond belief" about it.