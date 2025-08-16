Karoline Leavitt Can't Escape Kaitlan Collins (Even In Alaska)

It's hardly a secret that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins aren't exactly BFFs. Collins and Leavitt have butted heads on numerous occasions, leading to rumors of a brewing feud. From a heated exchange between the two where Leavitt refused to acknowledge Collins' follow-up question about a U.S. intelligence leak, to a question Collins' later asked National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, sending Leavitt into a rage-fueled tailspin (and resulting in an online pile-on), Leavitt might have been hoping to escape Collins for a bit when she followed President Donald Trump to Alaska for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin regrading the war in Ukraine. However, considering that Collins is CNN's chief White House correspondent, there wasn't much chance of that happening. Collins still had a job to do, after all. Still, you just know that Leavitt was throwing some side-eye across the briefing room.

In an early-morning post to her Instagram Stories on August 15, Leavitt expressed excitement over her "day trip to Alaska." We're not quite sure how long that excitement lasted once it became clear that the relatively chilly summer weather of The Last Frontier wasn't going to be enough to keep Collins away.

For her part, Collins partially documented her own visit to Alaska on Instagram Stories, and while it doesn't seem like she and Leavitt had any kind of meaningful interaction with one another at the summit, given the Gabbard incident, we wouldn't be surprised if Collins and CNN's critical coverage of Trump's meeting with Putin had Leavitt fuming a little.