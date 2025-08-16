Sarah Huckabee Sanders Embraces 'Another Year Older' Vibes In Frizzy Makeup-Free Look
Seeing what Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks like without makeup isn't as rare as it might be with other politicians. The Arkansas governor has taken off the glam quite a few times in pictures she's posted on social media over the years. In fact, she even celebrated her 43rd birthday by posting a special barefaced picture of herself over on her Instagram profile. "The best way to celebrate my birthday this week – two cakes with my family and kids going back to school! 43 – already off to a great start," she wrote in her caption.
It felt like the picture showed Sanders was extremely happy about not having to mask her face with the makeup she's typically seen with while on the job. The former White House press secretary was so relaxed in the photo that she didn't even mind, or notice, how her hair looked. Her 'do fell past her shoulders in frizzy locks that looked like she had combed halfheartedly. It reminded us of a previous Sanders hair flop that made us question her stylist. Despite that, however, Sanders admittedly looked as naturally beautiful as ever, so we were willing to excuse another one of her questionable hair days for the occasion.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks healthy and happy in birthday pic
Apart from showing off how good her 40s naturally looked on her, Sarah Huckabee Sanders flaunted how fit she was without even trying. She was already unrecognizable in throwback pics before her weight loss journey. The new picture only further reminded us of how much thinner her face had gotten over the years. It even seemed thinner than it did in the photos she uploaded on her Instagram just a couple of days prior — so much so that we couldn't help but wonder if her face looking so slim was also another byproduct of not wearing any makeup. Although makeup can create the illusion of a slimmer face, it can also enlarge the face if applied a certain way.
Given that Sanders is so barefaced in the photo, we're not sure if it's a coincidence that she's also seemingly at her slimmest on her birthday. Her gray sweater hoodie, which would be unremarkable under most circumstances, also further showcases how fit she's become. Sanders is usually seen wearing dresses with long or baggy sleeves that cover her arms. However, the top she's wearing seems so form-fitting that it really emphasizes her arms, even though they're also covered up in the photo. Ironically, Sanders' birthday pic might be one of her best looks, despite how casual it is.