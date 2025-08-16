Sarah Huckabee Sanders Embraces 'Another Year Older' Vibes In Frizzy Makeup-Free Look

Seeing what Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks like without makeup isn't as rare as it might be with other politicians. The Arkansas governor has taken off the glam quite a few times in pictures she's posted on social media over the years. In fact, she even celebrated her 43rd birthday by posting a special barefaced picture of herself over on her Instagram profile. "The best way to celebrate my birthday this week – two cakes with my family and kids going back to school! 43 – already off to a great start," she wrote in her caption.

It felt like the picture showed Sanders was extremely happy about not having to mask her face with the makeup she's typically seen with while on the job. The former White House press secretary was so relaxed in the photo that she didn't even mind, or notice, how her hair looked. Her 'do fell past her shoulders in frizzy locks that looked like she had combed halfheartedly. It reminded us of a previous Sanders hair flop that made us question her stylist. Despite that, however, Sanders admittedly looked as naturally beautiful as ever, so we were willing to excuse another one of her questionable hair days for the occasion.