Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Hair Flops That Make Us Question Her Stylist (If She Even Has One)

With a stunning career in politics starting at an early age, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has long been in the public eye. After having made political history, Huckabee Sanders hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, moving from White House Press Secretary in Donald Trump's first administration to being a fairly popular governor of Arkansas. However, Huckabee Sanders comes across as someone so focused on her work that she often leaves her personal styling by the wayside. Not only have there been several times Huckabee Sanders' outfits have missed the mark, but her hair sometimes feels like an afterthought.

Advertisement

Boasting some pretty dominant split ends, Huckabee Sanders' hair — when not glammed up for the press — appears brittle and thin. There's a dullness to her natural color that unfortunately shines through in many of her candid shots. As much as Huckabee Sanders has changed throughout the years, her deflated and frizzed hair has remained consistent. In fact, there's several examples of times her hair stylist should have been fired for letting her damaged hair appear in public.