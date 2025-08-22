The Early Days Of Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson's Marriage Were More Toxic Than We Realized

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not exactly a secret that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's marriage was far from perfect. The pair wed in 1986 and were separated by 1992 before formally divorcing in 1996. Not only that, but Sarah faced intense media scrutiny during her time as the Duchess of York, and hasn't been shy about discussing how marrying into the royal family felt, both good and bad. However, a 2025 biography about the former couple reveals that the early days of the couple's marriage were even more toxic than we thought.

In his book "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," royal biographer Andrew Lownie claims that Prince Andrew slept with no fewer than 12 women during the first 12 months of his marriage to Sarah. The author attributes this information to one of the Duke of York's former drivers. Lownie's book further alleges that Sarah engaged in several extramarital affairs herself, owing to her loneliness over the fact that Andrew was still in the Navy at the time, and was thus often away from home.

Even more concerning, another one of Lownie's sources claims that Andrew and Sarah's martial spats often became so heightened that they "bordered on "domestic violence." "You have to understand what I am dealing with here," Sarah allegedly told a friend regarding her disagreements with Andrew, adding, "I'm married to a man who has never been inside a supermarket." The book goes onto claim that, in general, Andrew was rather detached during his marriage to Sarah, and could more often be found sitting in front of the TV than anything else.