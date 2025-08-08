Sarah Ferguson's Reaction To Juicy Exposé On Prince Andrew Affairs Is As Royal As It Gets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A new bombshell biography of the bumpy relationship between Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, comes out in August of 2025, and both parties discussed in the book are handling things in their own way. For Ferguson's part, she's reminding everyone how she got back into the royal family by playing it coy and being ever so slightly cheeky in her footwear. Ferguson decided to shrug off the impending discourse by wearing shoes that read, "Never complain. Never explain," the unofficial motto of the royal family — a tactic that just might keep her head above water.

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew Lownie's book, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," exposes both Ferguson and Prince Andrew as having competitive affairs during their marriage, with Lownie even alleging the palace tried to shut him down with an unsuccessful lawsuit. Considering all the awkward moments Ferguson has recovered from, having a gossipy book published about alleged affairs she had years ago most likely doesn't faze her, even if being part of the royal brood does mean she's under more scrutiny than the average person. Holding her head high and appearing above the drama just might be the right move for her to embrace any potential blowback. Prince Andrew, however, might not be so lucky.