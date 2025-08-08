Sarah Ferguson's Reaction To Juicy Exposé On Prince Andrew Affairs Is As Royal As It Gets
A new bombshell biography of the bumpy relationship between Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, comes out in August of 2025, and both parties discussed in the book are handling things in their own way. For Ferguson's part, she's reminding everyone how she got back into the royal family by playing it coy and being ever so slightly cheeky in her footwear. Ferguson decided to shrug off the impending discourse by wearing shoes that read, "Never complain. Never explain," the unofficial motto of the royal family — a tactic that just might keep her head above water.
According to the Daily Mail, Andrew Lownie's book, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," exposes both Ferguson and Prince Andrew as having competitive affairs during their marriage, with Lownie even alleging the palace tried to shut him down with an unsuccessful lawsuit. Considering all the awkward moments Ferguson has recovered from, having a gossipy book published about alleged affairs she had years ago most likely doesn't faze her, even if being part of the royal brood does mean she's under more scrutiny than the average person. Holding her head high and appearing above the drama just might be the right move for her to embrace any potential blowback. Prince Andrew, however, might not be so lucky.
Prince Andrew potentially hasn't recovered from his past scandals
When King Charles III cut Prince Andrew, Duke of York, off from the royal coffer, it was a fairly clear indication that Prince Andrew had run out of second chances with the royal family. Though Prince Andrew still gets to live in the royal lodge with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, his previous devious playboy attitude just might have finally caught up with him.
Though the upcoming book by Andrew Lownie most likely discusses Ferguson's sordid affair with John Bryan, Prince Andrew's history of partying with seedy characters might have him shaking in his boots. Where Ferguson gets to wear tongue-in-cheek shoes, Prince Andrew might have to combat discussions of his friendship with disgraced and deceased businessman Jeffrey Epstein. While the book might take a more pointed look at Ferguson, with an excerpt that reads, "Friends say Andrew accepted his wife's infidelities and that his marriage was over," it doesn't let him fully off the hook for his many dalliances.
As much as there may have been signs that the royal family might be willing to bring Prince Andrew back into the fold, Lownie's book just might throw another wrench into his return to good graces. For now, it appears that Ferguson has no problem ignoring the riff raff, until she returns to her home and has to deal with Prince Andrew living there, anyway.