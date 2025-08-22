Glaringly Obvious Signs Jeff Bezos Was Always Going To Divorce His First Wife

When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' romance with current wife Lauren Sánchez came to light in early 2019 and Bezos announced his divorce from first wife MacKenzie Scott, many were shocked by the news. However, the truth about Bezos and Scott's divorce was that it was apparently a long time coming, with Bezos' lawyer claiming that they had already been separated for some time by that point. And looking at some of the comments Bezos made even before that, it seems like there were some glaring signs that he and his first wife were always going to get divorced.

"The number one criterion was that I wanted a woman who could get me out of a Third World prison. What I really wanted was someone resourceful," Bezos told Wired in 1999. It suggests that, at least back then, Bezos seemed to value pragmatism above all else in a relationship. According to Kimberly Miller, founder and chief divorce educator at PartWise, prioritizing practicality can actually be conducive to a stable, long-term relationship. However, that's only really the case if the relationship also has an equal amount of genuine emotional intimacy as a second pillar. "If such pragmatism overshadows emotional connection, intimacy, or adaptability, it could leave partners ill‑prepared for conflict or emotional crises," Miller told us, adding, "Relationship research emphasizes emotional resilience, mutual respect and constructive communication. Absent that emotional glue, even the most pragmatic pairing may struggle in the long run."