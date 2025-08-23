Pics Of Kristi Noem That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

Kristi Noem has turned heads thanks to her complete transformation, but not always for the most flattering reasons. Her drastic MAGA makeover has had everyone wondering if she's gotten plastic surgery, and Noem hasn't been able to live the rumors down. Plastic surgeons have estimated that she might've spent thousands of dollars on her new face. It's been speculated that she turned to procedures like facelifts and fillers to further change her looks.

Although she hasn't commented on the gossip, it'd be hard to deny how different her features have become even if she tried to. If we assume that Noem did go under the knife, it also seems fair to assume that the former Governor of South Dakota most likely did so to tweak her appearance for the better. It's been debated whether or not the changes have been an improvement, but there are some pictures of Noem from the past that did make us miss her old look.