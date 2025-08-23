Pics Of Kristi Noem That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face
Kristi Noem has turned heads thanks to her complete transformation, but not always for the most flattering reasons. Her drastic MAGA makeover has had everyone wondering if she's gotten plastic surgery, and Noem hasn't been able to live the rumors down. Plastic surgeons have estimated that she might've spent thousands of dollars on her new face. It's been speculated that she turned to procedures like facelifts and fillers to further change her looks.
Although she hasn't commented on the gossip, it'd be hard to deny how different her features have become even if she tried to. If we assume that Noem did go under the knife, it also seems fair to assume that the former Governor of South Dakota most likely did so to tweak her appearance for the better. It's been debated whether or not the changes have been an improvement, but there are some pictures of Noem from the past that did make us miss her old look.
Her face wasn't as tight before the plastic surgery
The reason Kristi Noem has stirred speculation that she's gotten a facelift is due to how smooth her face has looked in her older years. An old 2015 photo of her playing softball reminded us that her complexion wasn't always so polished, which certainly wouldn't help the allegations of plastic surgery. Noem's face also didn't look as tight back then, which helped her appear naturally younger. Although her skin wasn't as perfect as it would seem to be a decade later, it gave her a more approachable and humble vibe that is sorely missed.
Her lips stood out even without the filler
Kristi Noem's lips have changed so drastically that we're grateful there's photographic evidence showing what they were like before the enhancements. They might've actually suited her better back then. Up close, her lips were still firm, but not distractingly so. Her old lips also made the newer model seem more out of place on her facial features in comparison. The good news is that out of all of Noem's speculated plastic surgery procedures, fillers are the most reversible. All she'd have to do is wait for the filler to dissolve, and her lips might return to their prior shape.
Her eyelids were more relaxed
Kristi Noem might have had some work done that affected her eyelids, since her eyes appeared wider the older she'd gotten. However, a picture showing Noem giving a speech in 2016 revealed that her eyelids used to be a bit more hooded. Eyelids becoming more hooded is common with aging and can vary from person to person. Brow lifts, which Noem has also been speculated to get, offer a remedy by pulling back the eyelids. If this were the case for Noem, we're not sure if the procedure was a good call. She looked a bit more relaxed before giving herself a permanent wide-eyed look.
She used to look a lot more like her daughters
Kristi Noem once posted a very candid photo on her Instagram celebrating national daughter's day. The pic showed us what Noem used to look like without makeup or plastic surgery, and it's a sight that we doubt we'd ever see once she became U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Without seemingly any signs of cosmetic work, Noem looked more effortless. Her face was also expressive in a way that it rarely is today. This could either be because she was simply more comfortable in the shot, or she didn't have any cosmetic procedures restricting her face at the time.
Her cheeks weren't as full, but that was a good thing
Kristi Noem's cheeks were speculated to be another filler hotspot, and it's somewhat easy to see why based on old pictures of her face. In her younger years, Noem's visage was a bit more sculpted and her cheekbones were more prominent. However, she seemed to have plumped up her cheeks more to further smooth them out, giving her face a rounder shape overall. She lost some of the definition in her cheeks as a result, and we're still not sure if the tradeoff was worth it.
Her jawline might've been better before her procedures
Another subtler benefit of the facelifts and fillers Kristi Noem has been accused of getting is that they often result in more defined jawlines. Noem's jaw has only gotten sharper with age, proving how effective the procedures might be. But sharper isn't always better. Her old jawline might not have looked as strong, but it accommodated her face well. Moreover, her new jawline can make it seem as though Noem is always clenching her teeth. But her face didn't look as tense back then, giving it a softer aesthetic overall.