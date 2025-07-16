The Complete Transformation Of Kristi Noem Has Heads Turning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kristi Noem isn't afraid of anything. It's a skill she's honed from a young age. She simply made the decision not to let that particular emotion impact her life or the decisions she makes. "[I don't have] fear that sits with me and lasts any period of time," Noem told Elysian. She did, however, admit that some of the stories doing the rounds about her in the media sometimes have a tendency to get under her skin, but the criticism and derogatory comments don't ignite any fear.

Noem's self-professed lack of fear has led her to take risks — big ones. In July 2025, she was making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It came to light that she accepted — and failed to publicly disclose — $80,000 a group known as the American Resolve Policy Fund paid her while she served as the governor of South Dakota. She was reportedly paid this large sum for providing fundraising assistance to the group, which has been involved in some suspicious activities. Some of these activities related to targeting news outlets on social media that were reporting on Noem's questionable use of taxpayer dollars during her tenure as governor. And indeed, Noem wasn't shy about spending her constituents' money on fancy rugs, chandeliers, and a sauna while she called the governor's mansion home — this shopping expedition totaled $68,000 in taxpayer dollars.

And yet, Noem claims she truly cares about people. "My decisions come from a place of truly loving people," she told Elysian, adding that the media often warps people's perception of her. Noem is a complicated woman who is the product of her upbringing and circumstances, and to say she's changed a lot over the years is an understatement.