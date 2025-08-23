Kristi Noem Started Embarrassing Her Husband Long Before Her Rumored Affair

Kristi Noem and political adviser Corey Lewandowski have shared plenty of moments that don't help messy affair rumors. Although Kristi has denied the allegations in the past, we imagine it's been an embarrassing time for her husband, Bryon Noem. It's unclear how Bryon feels because of his silence on the matter. However, it's still pretty humiliating for him that the rumors, like the ones Kristi's and Lewandowski's suspicious housing situation caused, are out there at all. But this wouldn't be the first time Kristi indirectly embarrassed her husband. When Kristi was nominated as South Dakota's first female governor in 2019, it made Bryon the state's first ever first gentleman.

Traditionally, the wives of South Dakota governors have had special dolls made in their honor. The dolls, called first spouse dolls, wear dresses that were once worn by the first ladies they're representing, and are placed on display at the capitol. Since Bryon was the first gentleman, however, his first spouse doll would be dressed in a tuxedo suit. The problem was that Bryon didn't want to give up his favorite and only suit for the tradition. That was when Kristi explained he wouldn't have to. "Oh my goodness Bryon, they aren't going to take your actual suit," Kristi recalled telling her husband, per Capitol Journal. "They're going to make a replica of it, like a doll size." There was probably a better way to tell the story without throwing Bryon under the bus. Or she could've just not told it.