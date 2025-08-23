Trump's Take On Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt's Engagement Says It All About His Own Marriage

There are plenty of people who disagree that the Trumps' marriage is a purely transactional one. While Melania Trump has proven that she wears the pants in her marriage more than once, Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux reassured Hello! magazine in February 2025 that the couple has a very loving marriage. "There is something in her — the strong woman — but at the same time, there is the soft power; she's really good at balancing her husband," Mahaux professed. Many assumed that the former model would file for divorce as Donald Trump's New York fraud case woes kept piling up, but it never happened.

As such, if Melania does have buyer's remorse, she's certainly not showing it. "We have a great chemistry and to be with a man like my husband is you need to know who you are," the first lady gushed during a 2015 ABC News interview as her husband made his initial bid for the White House. Melania might seem like a docile wife, but she has the president's ear, and there's ample speculation that she has more influence than people have been giving her credit for.

Sources divulged to The Guardian that Melania "is the one who matters" when it comes to who Donald listens to. Some believe his recognition of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was Melania's doing, as was his realization that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be playing chicken when it comes to ending the war with Ukraine. "I give him my advice, and sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't, and that's OK," she told "Fox & Friends" in January 2025.