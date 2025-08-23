Trump's Take On Sean Hannity & Ainsley Earhardt's Engagement Says It All About His Own Marriage
The announcement of Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's engagement, in December 2024, had everyone talking — including Donald Trump. The divisive politician took to Truth Social to offer his congratulations, but it was the way he ended the post that had folks raising their eyebrows at the president's own marriage. Donald offered his praise to the happy couple, asserting that "there are no finer people than these" (via X, formerly known as Twitter) before adding, "Congratulations to both — a deal made in HEAVEN!!!" A deal? Did he mean "a match made in heaven?" Perhaps not. He loves the word deal, and those who have been paying attention know full well that there's long been talk that Donald's relationship with his longtime wife, Melania Trump, is anything but traditional.
Thus, the former "Apprentice" host's decision to call the Fox News stars' engagement a deal hints at the underlying dynamic in his own marriage. In fact, Melania's former chief of staff, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, admitted during a 2020 appearance on the BBC's "Newsnight" that she didn't think the Trumps even necessarily got married for love. "I do believe it is a transactional marriage," Wolkoff opined. "Donald got arm candy [...] and Melania got two dynamic decades [as a model]." The former White House staffer further elaborated on how Melania, especially, had benefited from their marriage. Aside from becoming an American citizen when she married the president, she also eventually became the first lady of the United States when her husband won the presidency (twice). Not too shabby.
Donald and Melania's so-called transactional marriage seems to be working out just fine
There are plenty of people who disagree that the Trumps' marriage is a purely transactional one. While Melania Trump has proven that she wears the pants in her marriage more than once, Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux reassured Hello! magazine in February 2025 that the couple has a very loving marriage. "There is something in her — the strong woman — but at the same time, there is the soft power; she's really good at balancing her husband," Mahaux professed. Many assumed that the former model would file for divorce as Donald Trump's New York fraud case woes kept piling up, but it never happened.
As such, if Melania does have buyer's remorse, she's certainly not showing it. "We have a great chemistry and to be with a man like my husband is you need to know who you are," the first lady gushed during a 2015 ABC News interview as her husband made his initial bid for the White House. Melania might seem like a docile wife, but she has the president's ear, and there's ample speculation that she has more influence than people have been giving her credit for.
Sources divulged to The Guardian that Melania "is the one who matters" when it comes to who Donald listens to. Some believe his recognition of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was Melania's doing, as was his realization that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be playing chicken when it comes to ending the war with Ukraine. "I give him my advice, and sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't, and that's OK," she told "Fox & Friends" in January 2025.