What Does Prince William Get When King Charles Dies?

The first thing belonging to King Charles III to be passed down after his death will be his title, which will go to the next person in the line of succession. Prince William will become the reigning monarch and will officially be king, and the change will happen immediately. His coronation ceremony will take some time to arrange, but for all intents and purposes, William will be king as soon as his father dies.

According to sources, the royal family is prepared for William to become king sooner rather than later. "The people I've spoken to have said that the succession planning, as they call it, began even before Charles' diagnosis," royal author Tom Quinn told Harper's Bazaar, referring to Charles' cancer diagnosis. "I mean, he's the oldest Prince of Wales to become king in history, so succession planning had begun before Charles came to the throne simply because of the age issue."

William's new title won't just be a nominal change — becoming king will come with many new responsibilities for William. Although he won't have any executive political power, William will become the Head of State and have constitutional duties. Furthermore, his input on matters of the nation and the world will hold much greater weight. He'll be responsible for appointing new prime ministers, opening parliament sessions, and assenting to bills that parliament passes. He'll give a speech on Christmas Day, and he'll continue his work as a public servant, likely remaining focused on the issues he's championed thus far, such as the environment and mental health awareness.