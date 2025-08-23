Whatever Happened To Lisa Kelly From Ice Road Truckers?

From "Swamp People" to "American Pickers," the History channel has found great success by putting everyday people with unusual vocations on the small screen. One of the network's most popular reality TV series was "Ice Road Truckers," which followed drivers taking on harrowing routes in the wintry terrains of Alaska and Canada. The show, just like the trucking industry, was dominated by men, but Lisa Kelly shook things up when she joined in Season 3.

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kelly grew up in Sterling, Alaska before pursuing her career as a driver. She began with delivery vans, then got her Commercial Driver's License and transitioned to school buses before landing her dream job. "I just applied at truck driving companies only until someone finally hired me," she told Business and Tech. It was while working at Carlile Transportation in Anchorage, Alaska that Kelly got the opportunity to appear on TV. "They were trying out people within the company and the boss recommended me," she recalled in an interview with Diesel Spec Inc. "I know they had to really fight to get a girl on the show and I ended up doing well, so they've let other girls on."

From there, Kelly appeared on nearly every season, only skipping the sixth, right up until the show went off the air following Season 11. Since then, fans have been left wondering what happened to Lisa Kelly from "Ice Road Truckers." The answer is she's still trucking, but her life looks a little different these days.