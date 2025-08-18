Laura Ingraham Looks So Worn Down Without Her Signature Fox News Glam

When she's in the studio, Laura Ingraham has hair and makeup pros to help her complete her look. For the promo during her Alaskan trip, it's possible Ingraham may have applied her own cosmetics. "In normal life, I wear pretty minimal makeup," Ingraham remarked to the Daily Mail, "I have some nice foundations and stuff like that, but I tend to keep it really clean and polished."

To look more energized, Ingraham could have stayed true to her personal aesthetic, while taking advantage of a few tried and true techniques. For instance, an eyelash curler and a touch of concealer could have helped Ingraham appear more alert as she promoted Fox News. However, the delivery of her lines also came across as pretty worn out at the start of her promo. Ingraham's had her share of awkward on-camera moments, so perhaps this more measured style was intentional. Luckily, she seemed to pick up steam as she got closer to the end, and Ingraham's beaming smile at the finish is a definite contrast to her more serious expression at the beginning of the video.

Beyond this clip, the Fox News host posted other pictures from her Alaskan excursion, including a shot of her sporting a fresh face and sunglasses. Ingraham looks more upbeat as she stands in front of the pristine landscape. Since the video was from two days later, she may have been tired out from all her travels.