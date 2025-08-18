Laura Ingraham Looks So Worn Down Without Her Signature Fox News Glam
Laura Ingraham's been a familiar face on Fox News since 2007. Back then, Ingraham's style featured her signature blond locks, mascara and eye shadow to make her eyes pop, and the barest hint of color on her lips. These days, Ingraham's lips are still pretty neutral, and other than one unfortunate exception, she's not usually plagued by Trump-like fake tans. However, her on-camera eye makeup is considerably heavier, with a thick line of eyeliner, dark eye shadow in the crease, and what appear to be false eyelashes to finish the look. So when Ingraham appeared on location with a lot less eye makeup than usual, the longtime host looked considerably different — and unusually tired.
In an August 2025 Instagram video, Ingraham layered up as she stood on a fishing dock in Alaska. In the past, Ingraham's makeup-free looks have turned heads, so it's surprising that she looks so weary. Perhaps it was the long flight to Alaska that took a toll. While it's not known how many hours of zzzs she routinely gets, Ingraham's revealed she could likely use more. "I'm not a great sleeper," Ingraham once explained to the Daily Mail, "but for me, exercise is the absolute key." Ingraham also prioritizes activity over rest when traveling. "Ignoring jet lag works for me. If I lie down I will sleep for six hours!" she informed Forbes. While this strategy is helpful for adjusting to a new location, it's possible that sleep deficit might be taking a toll.
Ingraham's on camera delivery was low energy
When she's in the studio, Laura Ingraham has hair and makeup pros to help her complete her look. For the promo during her Alaskan trip, it's possible Ingraham may have applied her own cosmetics. "In normal life, I wear pretty minimal makeup," Ingraham remarked to the Daily Mail, "I have some nice foundations and stuff like that, but I tend to keep it really clean and polished."
To look more energized, Ingraham could have stayed true to her personal aesthetic, while taking advantage of a few tried and true techniques. For instance, an eyelash curler and a touch of concealer could have helped Ingraham appear more alert as she promoted Fox News. However, the delivery of her lines also came across as pretty worn out at the start of her promo. Ingraham's had her share of awkward on-camera moments, so perhaps this more measured style was intentional. Luckily, she seemed to pick up steam as she got closer to the end, and Ingraham's beaming smile at the finish is a definite contrast to her more serious expression at the beginning of the video.
Beyond this clip, the Fox News host posted other pictures from her Alaskan excursion, including a shot of her sporting a fresh face and sunglasses. Ingraham looks more upbeat as she stands in front of the pristine landscape. Since the video was from two days later, she may have been tired out from all her travels.