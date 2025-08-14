Karoline Leavitt Is Taking Back To School Season Too Literally In Outdated Uniform 'Fits

During her tenure behind the podium, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has had a hard time finding clothes that properly fit both her frame and her sense of style. While in the past, Leavitt has dressed more like a school teacher, as the summer comes to a close it seems she's switched gears and is now reaching for pieces that look more like a school girl stuck in the 1950s. During a press briefing on August 14, 2025, Leavitt boasted a youthful glow courtesy of her blonde hair, but once again paired her makeup with an outfit fit from a bygone era.

Leavitt has a penchant for dressing much older than she really is, but this new trend of wearing tweed pieces with large, structured collars feels incredibly reminiscent of post-war school uniforms. There's even this matching set Leavitt boasted about on Instagram, complete with plaid pleats and large buttons — it really does come across as a uniform fit from the 50s. There's been some indication that Leavitt's MAGA makeover has ruined her sense of personal style, and the more the youngster tries to lean into past fashion, the more incongruent and uncanny it becomes to take her all in. With such a modern face, and such outdated sensibilities, Leavitt is still struggling to find a consistent way to present herself.