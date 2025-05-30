Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Achieved What Barron Trump Never Will At College

Being the child of a world famous public figure is a challenging balancing act between enjoying a regular life with friends and avoiding the pitfalls of being on the periphery of the spotlight. When it comes to Suri Cruise — the daughter of Tom Cruise and lookalike mom Katie Holmes — moving out of the house and going to college is the latest test of her ability to walk that tightrope of privacy and fame. However, unlike some other high-profile college students, she's managed to infuse quite a bit more normalcy into the experience.

Suri first moved into the dorms at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania back in August 2024. The 18-year-old freshman was accompanied by her doting mom on move-in day, although it seems like it was yet another major milestone missed by her famous father. (He was too busy enjoying some time in the Mediterranean around then.) After moving in, Suri managed to stay off the radar during most of her entire freshman year and wasn't even spotted again until May 2025, where she was photographed seemingly taking out the trash like a normal, average person outside her mom's apartment building in New York City.

Needless to say, this sort of low-key college experience was a far cry from the well-known day-to-day challenges faced by Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump. Barron also started his college adventure in 2024, when he began his freshman year at New York University. However, Barron's time in college has been the source of many rumors, and has been far from normal or low-key, with the constant presence of Secret Service and some very strict rules about how Barron is allowed to interact with his friends.