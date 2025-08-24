MAGA Women Who Have Reportedly Cheated On Their Husbands
Despite repeatedly preaching the importance of traditional family values, several MAGA women have reportedly stepped out on their husbands. After South Dakota recognized the legalization of gay marriage in 2015, then-U.S. Representative Kristi Noem's spokesperson shared a statement with the Argus Leader to express her dissatisfaction, reiterating, "Rep. Noem believes marriage is a special bond between a man and a woman." However, the New York Post cast serious doubt on her convictions with a damning 2023 report alleging that the Republican politician had been cheating on her husband, Bryon Noem, with Donald Trump's aide, Corey Lewandowski, for years. An onlooker claimed that the pair packed on the PDA while they were in a hotel for the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference. Another source similarly posited that Kristi and Lewandowski made no secret of their alleged affair at a 2020 Mar-a-Lago event, adding, "I thought they were a couple. They were all over each other."
Moreover, another insider hinted that Bryon may have caught wind of the affair and moved out of the couple's shared home around 2021. Although it served as one of the many signs that Kristi Noem and her husband were headed for divorce, they didn't officially part ways. And, in 2025, an Axios insider confirmed that Lewandowski was trying his hardest to delay the end of his 130-day White House employment to continue working closely with Kristi. Notably, the Secretary of Homeland Security labeled the infidelity rumors a "disgusting lie" in a 2021 tweet. Over the years, two other MAGA women have been plagued with similarly shocking infidelity rumors.
Melania Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene have also faced infidelity rumors
Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly had multiple affairs long before her split from husband Perry Greene in 2022. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the controversial politician cheated on Perry with "polyamorous tantric sex guru" Craig Ivey back in 2012. In a chat with the tabloid, Ivey clarified that Marjorie didn't engage in any political discussions with him. In fact, he described her as "a kind spirit that wanted to help people through building community and reaching health goals." Moreover, Ivey admitted that he wasn't exactly pleased with the person his alleged former lover had become in the years since.
Marjorie was also purportedly unfaithful to Perry with gym trainer Justin Tway around the same time. And, in 2020, an anonymous man informed the New Yorker that he had an affair with the Georgia representative too. After the man shared a text that confirmed they had a sexual relationship, he labelled her a complete hypocrite, insisting, "She's not the pro-family, pro-Christian, strong-business woman she touts herself to be."
Even Melania Trump has similarly been haunted by affair rumors. In a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, author Monica Byrne claimed that the first lady was romantically involved with Hank Siemers, who was the head of security at the Tiffany's store located in Trump Tower. She also disclosed that Donald Trump knew about his wife's infidelity. Former "Apprentice" star Noel Casler had a similar story, detailing on X, "Melania didn't live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transpo on 'Apprentice' Finales and her pick-up was NOT on 5th Ave."