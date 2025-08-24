MAGA Women Who Have Reportedly Cheated On Their Husbands

Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly had multiple affairs long before her split from husband Perry Greene in 2022. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the controversial politician cheated on Perry with "polyamorous tantric sex guru" Craig Ivey back in 2012. In a chat with the tabloid, Ivey clarified that Marjorie didn't engage in any political discussions with him. In fact, he described her as "a kind spirit that wanted to help people through building community and reaching health goals." Moreover, Ivey admitted that he wasn't exactly pleased with the person his alleged former lover had become in the years since.

Marjorie was also purportedly unfaithful to Perry with gym trainer Justin Tway around the same time. And, in 2020, an anonymous man informed the New Yorker that he had an affair with the Georgia representative too. After the man shared a text that confirmed they had a sexual relationship, he labelled her a complete hypocrite, insisting, "She's not the pro-family, pro-Christian, strong-business woman she touts herself to be."

Even Melania Trump has similarly been haunted by affair rumors. In a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, author Monica Byrne claimed that the first lady was romantically involved with Hank Siemers, who was the head of security at the Tiffany's store located in Trump Tower. She also disclosed that Donald Trump knew about his wife's infidelity. Former "Apprentice" star Noel Casler had a similar story, detailing on X, "Melania didn't live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transpo on 'Apprentice' Finales and her pick-up was NOT on 5th Ave."