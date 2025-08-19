Pete Hegseth & RFK Jr.'s Cringe Gym Battle Was A Fragile Masculinity Showdown

The White House has become a bit of a spectacle since President Donald Trump retook office, so the fact that two of his Cabinet members engaged in a fragile masculinity showdown in the gym shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Neither should the fact that Fox News covered it.

Trump has brought back the Presidential Fitness Test (ironic, given the glaringly obvious signs that the president's health seems to be in decline), and Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr. took it to the next level when they paid a visit to the gym to compete in what they dubbed the "Big, Big Pete and Bobby Challenge." Per the clip of the gym visit shared to Fox News' Instagram, Kennedy explained that it consists of "50 pull-ups [and] 100 push-ups" which needs to be completed in "under five minutes." As far as preserving one's ego goes, Hegseth lost the battle against Kennedy during their showdown. The secretary of defense's pull-ups likely would not have passed the Presidential Fitness Test and can be added to the list of Hegseth's most embarrassing moments in the Trump administration (so far). Kennedy's form was better and more precise, and even though Hegseth managed to finish before the health secretary, he also didn't manage to complete the workout in under five minutes.

The Cabinet members also threw some shade at Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, saying they invited him to the showdown but he never showed. It seems Duffy was the one Hegseth really wanted to beat — not Kennedy — and it may or may not have something to do with the fact that Duffy previously criticized the former Fox News host.