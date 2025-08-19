Kristi Noem's Frozen-Faced Fox News Look Screams Bratz Doll (And Not In A Good Way)

It's been mere weeks since Kristi Noem's face became a laughing stock after "South Park" aired a brutal joke about her Botox. And, considering the fact that getting mocked on "South Park" seemed to leave Noem with hurt feelings, we wouldn't have been surprised if this inspired her to turn over a new leaf with her look. Yet, based on her latest TV appearance, it definitely doesn't seem like she will be giving up her love of heavy makeup and Mar-A-Lago face any time soon. In fact, it may be getting worse.

On August 18, Noem appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" to discuss Donald Trump's choice to send National Guard troops to Washington D.C. Like many of the other ladies in Trump's administration, Noem tends to style herself in a rather extreme way — with a penchant for heavy makeup and long, wavy hair extensions, regardless of the situation. And, sometimes, this styling can distract from what she is saying. Such was the case during her "Hannity" appearance. Her hair and makeup was done in such a way that she was just one pair of oversized shoes away from looking like a Bratz doll. And, her stiff-looking face seemed to prove the folks who animated her on "South Park" right.