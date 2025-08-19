Kristi Noem's Frozen-Faced Fox News Look Screams Bratz Doll (And Not In A Good Way)
It's been mere weeks since Kristi Noem's face became a laughing stock after "South Park" aired a brutal joke about her Botox. And, considering the fact that getting mocked on "South Park" seemed to leave Noem with hurt feelings, we wouldn't have been surprised if this inspired her to turn over a new leaf with her look. Yet, based on her latest TV appearance, it definitely doesn't seem like she will be giving up her love of heavy makeup and Mar-A-Lago face any time soon. In fact, it may be getting worse.
On August 18, Noem appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" to discuss Donald Trump's choice to send National Guard troops to Washington D.C. Like many of the other ladies in Trump's administration, Noem tends to style herself in a rather extreme way — with a penchant for heavy makeup and long, wavy hair extensions, regardless of the situation. And, sometimes, this styling can distract from what she is saying. Such was the case during her "Hannity" appearance. Her hair and makeup was done in such a way that she was just one pair of oversized shoes away from looking like a Bratz doll. And, her stiff-looking face seemed to prove the folks who animated her on "South Park" right.
Kristi Noem's styling is making her stiff face look even more unnatural
If there's one thing Kristi Noem never seems to leave home without, it's her sloppy hair extensions that make us wish she'd put the cowgirl hat back on. Her Fox News interview was no exception to this; she sported an overly voluminous half-up hairstyle with tendrils that cast awkward shadows on her neck while she talked. She paired the teenager-inspired hairdo with large hoop earrings and even larger fake lashes that made her eyelids appear heavy. And, believe it or not, Noem's falsies weren't the only thing that seemingly inhibited her facial movement during the interview. Between her overfilled-looking lips and apparent Botox, Noem just looked stiff when she spoke.
Noem shared a clip of her interview on Instagram, which indicates that she didn't notice quite how messy and over-the-top she looked for the occasion. Consequently, it's easy to imagine just how upsetting it was for her when multiple different commenters shared GIFs from her infamous "South Park" portrayal below her video, showing the Noem character's overly-altered face melting off as she talked. Still, it's clear that no matter how much Noem is mocked for her appearance, she doesn't seem interested in making any changes to her look.