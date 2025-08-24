Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Her Mom Match In Granny Glam (& It's Clear Where She Gets Her Inspo)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders often looks like she's running for best dressed at bingo nights in her outfits. Her antiquated fashion choices may match the much older spirit inside of her. But on the outside, all they do is cramp her style. However, a touching Instagram post might've finally revealed why Sarah's wardrobe often misses the mark. On her profile, she published a picture of herself and her mother, Janet Huckabee. "Happy 70th Birthday to the one who taught us to be tough, resilient and never back down," Sarah wrote in the caption. But what she failed to mention was that Janet also apparently taught her daughter how to dress.

Sarah's wearing her typical style in the shot, which is a blue shirt with lengthy and baggy short sleeves. A pattern of white symbols adorned the collar of the shirt that looked like a failed attempt at adding some originality to it. However, Janet's shirt explained so much about her daughter. The elder Huckabee somewhat matched her daughter in both color and style by wearing a long-sleeved button-up shirt decorated with blue flowers. Based on the picture alone, it seems that Janet's modest grammy fashion sense rubbed off on Sarah. But the difference is that Janet has a solid excuse for her wardrobe, since she's simply dressing her age.