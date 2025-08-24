Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Her Mom Match In Granny Glam (& It's Clear Where She Gets Her Inspo)
Sarah Huckabee Sanders often looks like she's running for best dressed at bingo nights in her outfits. Her antiquated fashion choices may match the much older spirit inside of her. But on the outside, all they do is cramp her style. However, a touching Instagram post might've finally revealed why Sarah's wardrobe often misses the mark. On her profile, she published a picture of herself and her mother, Janet Huckabee. "Happy 70th Birthday to the one who taught us to be tough, resilient and never back down," Sarah wrote in the caption. But what she failed to mention was that Janet also apparently taught her daughter how to dress.
Sarah's wearing her typical style in the shot, which is a blue shirt with lengthy and baggy short sleeves. A pattern of white symbols adorned the collar of the shirt that looked like a failed attempt at adding some originality to it. However, Janet's shirt explained so much about her daughter. The elder Huckabee somewhat matched her daughter in both color and style by wearing a long-sleeved button-up shirt decorated with blue flowers. Based on the picture alone, it seems that Janet's modest grammy fashion sense rubbed off on Sarah. But the difference is that Janet has a solid excuse for her wardrobe, since she's simply dressing her age.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' style is the only way she can look like her mom
Janet Huckabee's old-fashioned aesthetic is the only thing that Sarah Huckabee Sanders seems to have physically inherited. Both of their surface similarities end with their fashion, because the pair are hardly alike in any other way in the Instagram pic. Sarah's long brunette hair doesn't look as though it came from her mother, who sported a short blonde 'do. Furthermore, it was obvious that Sarah didn't get any of Janet's height genes. Sarah is believed to be 5'4", while Janet was estimated to be just below 5'10" at her peak.
Even on the chance that Janet might've shrunk a little in her old age, she still stands noticeably taller than Sarah. So maybe the real reason the "Speaking for Myself" author dresses so much like her mom is just so they can bear some resemblance to each other. Whether or not that's the case, there's a glimmer of hope that the traditional frumpy Huckabee aesthetic will end with the former White House press secretary. Sarah has already proved that her daughter didn't inherit her poor fashion sense in new snaps. If anything, her daughter could probably show both her mom and grandmother a thing or two when it comes to updating their threads.