It might be easy to sometimes forget that Lauren Sánchez Bezos has a stunning younger sister, Elena Sánchez Blair, because of their completely different life experiences. Their upbringing wasn't entirely the same, either. Blair hadn't even been born when Sánchez Bezos' parents, Ray Sánchez and Eleanor Sánchez, divorced. Ray would eventually get married again. Afterwards, he and his subsequent wife brought Blair into the world when Sánchez Bezos was around 13. But unlike her sister, who strived for media stardom, Blair seemed to aim for more traditional and low-key work.

She received a bachelor's degree from Seattle University and worked as a registered nurse for a number of years. Although it was a far cry from Sánchez Bezos' much more lavish lifestyle, Blair maintained that she and her older sister share a tight bond. "My sister and I are so close that our relationship is sometimes hard for others to understand. It's hard to describe. We get into our own world instantly when we are together and when we aren't together we talk on the phone at least 2 times a day, usually more," she posted on her Instagram to celebrate Sánchez Bezos' birthday. Sadly, Sánchez Bezos doesn't have as good of a relationship with her brother, Michael.