Marjorie Taylor Greene Can't Hide How Deeply Jasmine Crockett's Brutal Roast Got Under Her Skin
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been engaged in enough messy public feuds for us to know that she can dish it out but can't take it. Now she has confirmed it once again in regard to one of her most well-known spats: her famous feud with fellow Rep. Jasmine Crockett. While Greene might be acting like Crockett's words didn't bother her, it's easy to see the truth beneath her laughter.
At a House Oversight Committee meeting in May 2024, Greene made a classic MAGA move: she made a crack at someone and expected no repercussions. After making a comment about Crockett's "fake eyelashes," suggesting they were affecting her ability to read, Crockett made a cheeky, indirect swipe at Greene, accusing her of having a "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body," per NPR. The remark made waves and folks still haven't forgotten about it a year later. Political commentator Megyn Kelly happens to be one of those people. She asked Greene about Crockett on the August 19 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." "She seems like a nightmare," Kelly said, to which Greene sarcastically replied with a laugh, "Oh boy... She's delightful."
Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't hide her awkwardness very well
Marjorie Taylor Greene proceeded to explain the spat she had with Jasmine Crockett to Megyn Kelly. "I shot at her about her massively huge fake eyelashes," she said (via YouTube). And from her recollection, a "total explosion" ensued. Greene did not make specific reference to what Crockett said, possibly wanting the conversation to simply move on. Yet, Kelly touched on Crockett's actual insult. "She insulted you, too. She said something about a 'butch body.' She's nasty, too," Kelly said. Greene let out what appeared to be a forced laugh and said, "Yeah... which I thought was absolutely hilarious." But, she still got defensive about the nature of the insult, saying, "I'm like over 50. I work out."
It's clear that Greene did not want to discuss Crockett's comments; she quickly changed the subject to how Democrats body shame women and how Crockett is impolite to her staff. So, despite her attempt to hide it, it seems Greene was affected by Crockett's words. Considering the fact that the list of politicians who can't stand Greene certainly isn't short, she may not want all those people to find out that firing back at her insults just might get under her skin.