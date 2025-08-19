Marjorie Taylor Greene Can't Hide How Deeply Jasmine Crockett's Brutal Roast Got Under Her Skin

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been engaged in enough messy public feuds for us to know that she can dish it out but can't take it. Now she has confirmed it once again in regard to one of her most well-known spats: her famous feud with fellow Rep. Jasmine Crockett. While Greene might be acting like Crockett's words didn't bother her, it's easy to see the truth beneath her laughter.

At a House Oversight Committee meeting in May 2024, Greene made a classic MAGA move: she made a crack at someone and expected no repercussions. After making a comment about Crockett's "fake eyelashes," suggesting they were affecting her ability to read, Crockett made a cheeky, indirect swipe at Greene, accusing her of having a "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body," per NPR. The remark made waves and folks still haven't forgotten about it a year later. Political commentator Megyn Kelly happens to be one of those people. She asked Greene about Crockett on the August 19 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." "She seems like a nightmare," Kelly said, to which Greene sarcastically replied with a laugh, "Oh boy... She's delightful."