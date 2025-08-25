Pics Of Fox News Anchor Dana Perino & Her Husband That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious
Fox News host Dana Perino was previously the press secretary for George W. Bush, and what you might not know about Perino is that she and her husband Peter McMahon are nearly two decades apart when it comes to age. Perino was born in 1972, making her a part of Generation X, while her husband was born in 1954, putting him firmly in the Baby Boomer generation. That's six years less than the age gap between Donald and Melania Trump and it's nearly half that compared to Donald's press secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband; however, it's still quite the range.
The couple met on a flight in 1997; Perino was 25 and McMahon was 43. The couple chatted and apparently hit it off so well that Perino gave him her contact info; he emailed her, and then long story short, the two were married just 13 months after they first met. A big age gap and a quick marriage; it would seem like it would be the perfect recipe for a divorce, but the couple have stayed married since 1998. We're all for celebrating love, no matter when it strikes, but sometimes the 18 year difference in their ages is super obvious.
At a birthday party, Dana Perino and Peter McMahon look like they're at different events
Dana Perino shared a pic from a photo booth at what seems to be a friend's birthday bash. She and Peter McMahon are all smiles together, which is always a good thing, but at this birthday event, Perino and McMahon almost look like each going to a different event. Perino is in a red leather/latex looking dress while McMahon is in a more coastal grandpa style textured blue suit jacket with an open collar button down shirt.
We don't know what the other guests look like, so it's hard to know which of them got the vibe for the party right. But if you'd told us that the two of them bumped into each other at the party, not having seen what the other was wearing before they left the house, we'd believe you.
Dana Perino's pigtails make it look like she's posing with her dad
In a Facebook post from 2022 that celebrated the couple's 25th anniversary, Dana Perino included a picture of her and Peter McMahon in matching blue outfits. Compared to the birthday party mismatch, it's a win. But with Perino's hair pulled back into French braid pigtails, she looks younger than her real age, which in turn only accentuates the age gap with her husband. Not that older women aren't allowed to wear pigtails, it's a cute look on her, but it's typically a hairstyle more associated with younger women and girls.
Dana Perino's youthful fashion stands in contrast to Peter McMahon's look
In another case where Dana Perino and Peter McMahon seem to dress for different occasions, highlighting their generational difference, Perino posted a pic of her and McMahon at a harbor. She's wearing a hot pink denim jacket giving Barbiecore while he's got a more subdued pink and white striped linen shirt with a retired rich sailor vibe to it.
The age difference got called out by some commenters on Instagram. One person asked, "Is that her grandfather?" Another seemed confused, saying, "You're too young to settle for gramps."
Dana Perino's smooth face contrasts with Peter McMahon's
Dana Perino and Peter McMahon posed together at the Jersey Shore in a picture Perino posted to Facebook. We love the matching blues again, but with the angle of the light, McMahon is looking every bit of his more advanced age in the face, especially next to Perino.
Not only is Perino younger than her husband, she's also on camera for work, which may have something to do with why she has far fewer wrinkles. Since she's in a business where a youthful appearance is valued, we understand why there has been speculation that Perino has had plastic surgery. And while we don't know for sure what, if anything she's had done, the contrast between her smooth forehead and relatively wrinkle-free eyes with that of her husband is noticeable.
The difference in their ages is more pronounced up close
It's that difference in the facial wrinkles between Dana Perino and Peter McMahon that really stands out in the photo that Perino posted on Facebook for McMahon's birthday in 2023. We've got a real close look of the two of them, and while she's got a full glam thing going, he, well, does not.
We have to admit, though, that even with the noticeable age gap between the two of them and the fact that they don't always seem to "match" when they're out and about, they seem happy together and clearly unbothered by what other people think. More power to them.