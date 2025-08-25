Pics Of Fox News Anchor Dana Perino & Her Husband That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious

Fox News host Dana Perino was previously the press secretary for George W. Bush, and what you might not know about Perino is that she and her husband Peter McMahon are nearly two decades apart when it comes to age. Perino was born in 1972, making her a part of Generation X, while her husband was born in 1954, putting him firmly in the Baby Boomer generation. That's six years less than the age gap between Donald and Melania Trump and it's nearly half that compared to Donald's press secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband; however, it's still quite the range.

The couple met on a flight in 1997; Perino was 25 and McMahon was 43. The couple chatted and apparently hit it off so well that Perino gave him her contact info; he emailed her, and then long story short, the two were married just 13 months after they first met. A big age gap and a quick marriage; it would seem like it would be the perfect recipe for a divorce, but the couple have stayed married since 1998. We're all for celebrating love, no matter when it strikes, but sometimes the 18 year difference in their ages is super obvious.