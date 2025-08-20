Donald Trump's Uncharacteristic Joke About The Afterlife Exposes A Hidden Insecurity

It's no secret that President Donald Trump attempts to project a loud, tough-guy image. But the president's machismo hasn't gone unchallenged, as his attitude has faced brutal takedowns from the likes of John Oliver and Dave Bautista (with Dolly Parton catching some strays in the latter case). Trump has also made it a point to act unbothered by criticism. For instance, when "South Park" recently lampooned Trump by, among other things, literally putting him in bed with Satan, the White House issued a statement calling the show irrelevant, despite the fact that, according to a White House source speaking with Deadline, the president was allegedly very upset behind the scenes. However, it's Trump's quotes about death that continue to reveal the ultimate crack in his ego.

Speaking on the phone to Fox News (via X) regarding Russia's war on Ukraine, Trump once again exposed a hidden insecurity through an uncharacteristically self-aware comment about the afterlife. "I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole," he said. And though this remark could easily be written off as a joke and nothing more, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later seemed to suggest that Trump was being more genuine than he let on. "I think the president was serious. I think the president wants to get to heaven, as I hope we all do in this room, as well," she said (via X).