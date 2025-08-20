Donald Trump's Uncharacteristic Joke About The Afterlife Exposes A Hidden Insecurity
It's no secret that President Donald Trump attempts to project a loud, tough-guy image. But the president's machismo hasn't gone unchallenged, as his attitude has faced brutal takedowns from the likes of John Oliver and Dave Bautista (with Dolly Parton catching some strays in the latter case). Trump has also made it a point to act unbothered by criticism. For instance, when "South Park" recently lampooned Trump by, among other things, literally putting him in bed with Satan, the White House issued a statement calling the show irrelevant, despite the fact that, according to a White House source speaking with Deadline, the president was allegedly very upset behind the scenes. However, it's Trump's quotes about death that continue to reveal the ultimate crack in his ego.
Speaking on the phone to Fox News (via X) regarding Russia's war on Ukraine, Trump once again exposed a hidden insecurity through an uncharacteristically self-aware comment about the afterlife. "I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole," he said. And though this remark could easily be written off as a joke and nothing more, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later seemed to suggest that Trump was being more genuine than he let on. "I think the president was serious. I think the president wants to get to heaven, as I hope we all do in this room, as well," she said (via X).
Trump: "I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole." pic.twitter.com/y1izqVGM84
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025
Trump's comments about heaven further hint he worries about his legacy
Donald Trump's comments about heaven and the afterlife feel especially out of character, given the president's apparent estranged relationship with religion. Despite calling the Bible his favorite book in 2015, Trump dodged the question when asked to name his favorite Bible verse in an interview with Bloomberg that same year (per Business Insider). Not only that, but when Trump controversially began endorsing a United States-themed Bible in 2024, evangelical pastor Loran Livingston — a fellow conservative — excoriated him (per The Guardian).
The bizarre nature of Trump's religious affiliations aside, however, the president's comment about wanting to go to heaven actually isn't the first time he's let it slip that he's actually rather insecure regarding what his legacy will be after he dies. Another such instance came in 2021, when Trump put out a backhanded statement on the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. "Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. ... He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!" the statement read (per CNN). Again, Trump is arguably just being characteristically flippant here, but the apparent self-awareness regarding the fact that he's not universally beloved — never mind immortal — is decidedly out of character.