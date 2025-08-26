Jeanine Pirro's Muscular Bod Is Giving CrossFit (And She's Not Afraid To Flaunt It)

Jeanine Pirro has spent most of her career behind a desk, but by no means is she trying to hide her stunning body (which she will occasionally flaunt in a risqué outfit). The former New York district attorney's decades-long career on television — from "Judge Jeanine Pirro" to hosting Fox's "The Five" — has made her a recognizable face, even when she leaves her signature makeup at home. Now that she's stepped out from behind the desk, working as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, fans and detractors alike can gawk at the sight of Pirro's phenomenal figure.

It is clear that Pirro is a workout fanatic; she's even admitted it herself. "I'm always exercising. I used to be a runner; I spin, lift weights, and work out with a trainer," she told Us Weekly. And the proof is in the pudding. A glance at some of Pirro's social media posts gives evidence of her physical strength.

Pirro showed off her toned arms in a sleeveless dress at her son's wedding, which she shared on Instagram. Similarly, she celebrated her Senate confirmation hearing in a black halter dress, casually laying her toned arms on the dinner table in a pic she posted on Instagram. A Facebook photo from 2014 vividly captures the definition in her thighs and arms, with her biceps nearly the size of Mount Everest. "My trainer plays while I sweat..." she wrote. By the looks of those guns, we have no doubt she's sweating.