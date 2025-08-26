Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson's PDA Moments Feel So Performative

Sadly, Donald Trump Jr. and his socialite girlfriend's best efforts to convince the world that their relationship is thriving only fuel the contrary belief. In March 2025, Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson rubbed their romance in his former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle's face with their flirty PDA. For some reason, romance was in the air while the couple waited for Donald Trump to address Congress. Anderson couldn't help but caress her beau's beard as he either looked down at his phone or took a selfie of their PDA.

Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson similarly laid their social media romance on way too thick in July 2025, leaving us to scream "Kimberly knows you're together!" in response. The model took to her Instagram Stories to share photos from their Fourth of July celebrations and she couldn't resist including a shot of them smooching as the happy couple practiced their shooting skills together. Just a few days later, Anderson and Don Jr. paused their awkward hand-holding on the streets of New York to take a pic of her kissing his cheek.

These moments failed to have the intended impact for one big reason: They all happened when the cameras were pointed right at the celebrity couple. To better understand whether they may be engaging in performative PDA, The List chatted with celebrity love coach Nicole Moore. The expert professed that sharing too many PDA-filled snaps could indeed be a sign of performativity, elaborating, "They're trying to project a certain image of their relationship, one that might not be true to what's actually going on." Moreover, Moore believed that the often awkward and forced posing in such photos served as a glaring sign that a couple wanted to make their relationship seem better than it actually was.