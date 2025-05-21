Bettina Anderson's Bad Habit Won't Earn Her Any Brownie Points With Trump (Sorry, Don Jr.)

Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with Bettina Anderson has been pretty complicated thus far. The eldest son of President Donald Trump began romancing the model and socialite while he was still technically engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. But, once the tabloids caught them getting cozy, Don Jr. gradually dropped the pretense that he was still planning to get married. By Christmas 2024, Anderson was a welcome guest at Mar-a-Lago, and she began posting coy photos of floral gifts, beach trips, hunting outings, and other sweet memories. The Palm Beach local even spent spring break 2025 with Don Jr. and his four younger kids, a further indication that this is more than just a fun fling. In fact, Don Jr.'s girlfriend is even reportedly waiting for a marriage proposal of her own, with insiders claiming she doesn't want to drag things out too long without a firm commitment.

Here's the catch, though; a future proposal will likely hinge on the approval of Anderson's prospective father-in-law — and her own bad habit may get in the way of it. In the undated photo seen below, Anderson was caught in a candid moment, wearing casual clothes and holding a cigarette. She has used cigarettes as props in modeling shoots before, but this pic indicates that she actually does smoke. If so, that won't sit well with the president who, from the time his five children were old enough to understand, strongly warned them against adopting common vices. "I have smart children. They've been good academically [...] I would always tell them no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes," he explained to the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024 (via YouTube). With such a hardline view, it's possible that Donald could discourage his son from marrying a smoker.