Karoline Leavitt's Husband Nicholas Riccio Has His Own Strange Connection To Politics

Karoline Leavitt's decades-older husband, Nicholas Riccio, remains quite the enigma and rarely makes an appearance on the White House press secretary's Instagram feed. One of the most interesting tidbits about the real estate mogul, however, is his own strange connection to politics.

Long before Riccio and Leavitt became acquainted, the millionaire met former president George W. Bush at Pease International Tradeport. The year was 2005, and Riccio was eager to pick Bush's brain about the logistics of owning a baseball team, something the president knew plenty about as he used to own the Texas Rangers. Bush was delivering a speech, and Riccio approached him afterward. The two's conversation lasted under five minutes, but Riccio left inspired. While he never ventured into politics himself, Riccio would later meet his future wife, Leavitt, at a political event.

Leavitt, seemingly the polar opposite of her husband, made a beeline for the White House as soon as she finished college. She was an assistant press secretary during Donald Trump's first term, and after he left the White House, Leavitt tried to join the big leagues when she made a bid for Congress in 2022. She even paid Trump a visit ahead of the primary elections — not necessarily to get his endorsement, but to ensure he wouldn't bestow the favor on her opponent. Trump did eventually endorse her, and she won the primary elections. Her Democratic opponent beat her in the general election, however. But it wasn't all for nothing — one of Leavitt's campaign events was held at a restaurant owned by Riccio, the two became acquainted, and the rest is history.