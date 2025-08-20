Karoline Leavitt Dons A Rare Flattering Outfit But Makes One Tragic Style Mistake
While Karoline Leavitt is often criticized for dressing way older than she is, there's more to her wardrobe than just stereotypical grandma-core. Occasionally, the White House press secretary steps out in youthful ensembles that are more evocative of a woman in her late 20s. For instance, Leavitt recently donned a sleeveless white dress, a perfect choice for a hot summer day, while meeting a group of reporters. She kept the entire look classy and neutral too. By choosing pumps that matched her skin tone, Leavitt also flaunted her killer legs. Unfortunately, a ton of very noticeable wrinkles near the bottom of the dress detracted from what could have been an otherwise flawlessly styled look.
Between caring for a toddler and a busy, stressful job, Leavitt's got more important things to do than break out the iron. However, there are plenty of ways to banish wrinkles without this dreaded chore. For instance, she could've smoothed out the fabric by spritzing the dress with water and then blasting it with her hairdryer. This multitasking method could easily slot into her morning hair routine. For a more expedient option, Leavitt could keep a bottle of wrinkle releasing spray in her office. Even if her dress was pristine when she left home, she could have accrued new wrinkles while sitting at her desk. A quick blast could have got her 'fit smooth and podium-ready right before the event.
Karoline Leavitt's chic white dress deserves a do-over
Karoline Leavitt has made a bunch of fashion mistakes in 2025, and she's rocked some seriously wrinkled outfits more than once too. Back in March, the Trump staffer wore a pale sage green dress that was replete with wrinkles, especially as she walked. The dress also seemed like it didn't fit her correctly, which added to its rumpled appearance (pale hues spotlight every crease). On another occasion, she was plagued by wrinkles when she wore a baggy, cream-colored blouse to work. That day, Leavitt's messy outfit and streaky makeup seemed to indicate that her demanding, high-pressure role was really getting her down.
While those clothes should probably hit the donation pile, the white dress deserves another chance to shine. It has a flattering silhouette, the belt highlights Leavitt's waist, and the skirt is an ideal length that just grazes her knees. The bright white also complements the press secretary's blonde locks, and it makes the blue in her eyes pop. As a bonus, it even has handy pockets (the dream). Luckily, that oft-repeated prohibition of white after Labor Day is no longer a thing. All the dress needs is a decent iron, and she could even top it off with a vibrant cardigan or tailored blazer to get more re-wears, capitalizing on this stylish piece.