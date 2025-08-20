Karoline Leavitt Dons A Rare Flattering Outfit But Makes One Tragic Style Mistake

While Karoline Leavitt is often criticized for dressing way older than she is, there's more to her wardrobe than just stereotypical grandma-core. Occasionally, the White House press secretary steps out in youthful ensembles that are more evocative of a woman in her late 20s. For instance, Leavitt recently donned a sleeveless white dress, a perfect choice for a hot summer day, while meeting a group of reporters. She kept the entire look classy and neutral too. By choosing pumps that matched her skin tone, Leavitt also flaunted her killer legs. Unfortunately, a ton of very noticeable wrinkles near the bottom of the dress detracted from what could have been an otherwise flawlessly styled look.

karolineleavitt / Instagram

Between caring for a toddler and a busy, stressful job, Leavitt's got more important things to do than break out the iron. However, there are plenty of ways to banish wrinkles without this dreaded chore. For instance, she could've smoothed out the fabric by spritzing the dress with water and then blasting it with her hairdryer. This multitasking method could easily slot into her morning hair routine. For a more expedient option, Leavitt could keep a bottle of wrinkle releasing spray in her office. Even if her dress was pristine when she left home, she could have accrued new wrinkles while sitting at her desk. A quick blast could have got her 'fit smooth and podium-ready right before the event.