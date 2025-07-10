Karoline Leavitt's Messy Outfit & Makeup Fail Give Subtle Sign She's Totally Over It

Serving as the White House Press secretary can be an exceptionally exhausting job. After being in the role for just under six months, Karoline Leavitt indicated the job could be getting to her. She reposted a video about women dealing with toxic levels of stress, though it's not clear how closely she identifies with these sentiments. However, even if she keeps her feelings private, Leavitt's constantly in the public eye — and she's dropping hints based on her appearance. When social media influencer Xaviaer DuRousseau posted a pic at the White House podium with Leavitt, the press secretary was looking a bit worse for wear.

In the photo, Leavitt's oddly translucent shirt looks wrinkly and her collar is askew. It's also pretty loose fitting, giving it a frumpy look. And while nude pumps can be the perfect choice for making legs look longer, they appear bland when paired with Leavitt's black pants. Although DuRousseau's post is from July 10, Leavitt's shirt and earrings look like the same ones she wore back in May, when she conducted a press conference wearing a Lauren Boebert-esque messy, ill-fitting blazer.

It's possible Leavitt re-wore the shirt, or DuRousseau got a pic at the end of that May workday. Either way, Leavitt ditched the lipstick and heavy eye makeup, which is a plus. Unfortunately, she seems to be midway through makeup removal, leaving Leavitt with another tan fail, since she still has a heavy line of bronzer sweeping down from her temple.