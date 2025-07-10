Karoline Leavitt's Messy Outfit & Makeup Fail Give Subtle Sign She's Totally Over It
Serving as the White House Press secretary can be an exceptionally exhausting job. After being in the role for just under six months, Karoline Leavitt indicated the job could be getting to her. She reposted a video about women dealing with toxic levels of stress, though it's not clear how closely she identifies with these sentiments. However, even if she keeps her feelings private, Leavitt's constantly in the public eye — and she's dropping hints based on her appearance. When social media influencer Xaviaer DuRousseau posted a pic at the White House podium with Leavitt, the press secretary was looking a bit worse for wear.
In the photo, Leavitt's oddly translucent shirt looks wrinkly and her collar is askew. It's also pretty loose fitting, giving it a frumpy look. And while nude pumps can be the perfect choice for making legs look longer, they appear bland when paired with Leavitt's black pants. Although DuRousseau's post is from July 10, Leavitt's shirt and earrings look like the same ones she wore back in May, when she conducted a press conference wearing a Lauren Boebert-esque messy, ill-fitting blazer.
It's possible Leavitt re-wore the shirt, or DuRousseau got a pic at the end of that May workday. Either way, Leavitt ditched the lipstick and heavy eye makeup, which is a plus. Unfortunately, she seems to be midway through makeup removal, leaving Leavitt with another tan fail, since she still has a heavy line of bronzer sweeping down from her temple.
Leavitt is aware her job is short-term
While Karoline Leavitt has only hinted at the pressures of her job, some of her predecessors have been more outspoken. "The grueling part isn't just the hours, which are bad, it's that your mind never gets a rest," Ari Fleischer, who served under President George W. Bush, explained to The Washington Post. Perhaps because of the job's obvious stress, there tends to be great turnover among press secretaries. During Donald Trump's first presidential term alone, four people occupied the role, with tenures that ranged from six months to two years. Beyond her sloppy outfit and makeup, Leavitt's had other instances when resignation rumors seemed plausible based on her appearance and behavior.
Fortunately for Leavitt, although her job is extraordinarily stressful, and she's a mother to a young child, she does have family and friends she can lean on as she navigates work and childcare responsibilities. In addition, although she's the youngest person to ever hold this high-pressure position, she's already demonstrated her willingness to dive right back into its stressful environment, like when she returned to her campaign role at the beginning of her maternity leave.
Rumors aside, Leavitt's indicated that she intends to stay in her role for the duration of Trump's second term, particularly because she knows this job won't last forever. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," Leavitt informed podcaster Megyn Kelly. "This chaos of 24/7 work is a temporary matter and that's what, at least, I tell myself to get through these very long and hard days."