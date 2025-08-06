Trends We're Begging Karoline Leavitt To Ditch In 2026

Since sashaying her way up to the podium as America's youngest ever White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has struggled to nail her own personal fashion. It could be argued that Leavitt's MAGA makeover ruined her sense of style, with her modern face and makeup at constant odds with her outfits that make her look like a grandma on the run from the nursing facility. In fact, the trend of Leavitt dressing significantly older than she really is just might be one she should consider getting rid of — and it bleeds into several other things she tends to get wrong in her styling.

There's been plenty of times Leavitt donned outfits that missed the mark, to the point that besides ditching dressing like a grandma, Leavitt might also want to consider firing her stylist. Often her clothes don't fit her petite frame, with sleeves rolling past her palms and skirt lengths needing a good tailor. But the thing that's ultimately holding her back would be Leavitt's love of outdated outfits. It's almost as if she has no joy in still being in her 20s and wants to skip to being middle aged.

While this sense of fashion doesn't fit her well — metaphorically and literally — Leavitt also tends to incorporate other old-fashioned aesthetics and poor color choices. From misshapen winter coats to outfits better fit for a Laura Ingalls Wilder novel, here's seven examples of outdated trends Leavitt should leave in the past.