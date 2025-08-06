Trends We're Begging Karoline Leavitt To Ditch In 2026
Since sashaying her way up to the podium as America's youngest ever White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has struggled to nail her own personal fashion. It could be argued that Leavitt's MAGA makeover ruined her sense of style, with her modern face and makeup at constant odds with her outfits that make her look like a grandma on the run from the nursing facility. In fact, the trend of Leavitt dressing significantly older than she really is just might be one she should consider getting rid of — and it bleeds into several other things she tends to get wrong in her styling.
There's been plenty of times Leavitt donned outfits that missed the mark, to the point that besides ditching dressing like a grandma, Leavitt might also want to consider firing her stylist. Often her clothes don't fit her petite frame, with sleeves rolling past her palms and skirt lengths needing a good tailor. But the thing that's ultimately holding her back would be Leavitt's love of outdated outfits. It's almost as if she has no joy in still being in her 20s and wants to skip to being middle aged.
While this sense of fashion doesn't fit her well — metaphorically and literally — Leavitt also tends to incorporate other old-fashioned aesthetics and poor color choices. From misshapen winter coats to outfits better fit for a Laura Ingalls Wilder novel, here's seven examples of outdated trends Leavitt should leave in the past.
Karoline Leavitt should ditch the oversized grandma coats
Though Karoline Leavitt is known to live quite the lavish life, her fashion choices often appear ill-fitting and at odds with her wealth. Seen here in an overly long, ashy gray winter coat, Leavitt appears to be swimming in the sleeves, with the length of the jacket nearly going to the ground. While it does get chilly in Washington, D.C., there are more stylish ways to dress for it. Instead of a jacket with a cheap looking fur collar, Leavitt could have grabbed a peacoat in a bold color, or played around with a different statement collar. Instead, she looks like a boring brutalist building.
Karoline Leavitt should avoid overly long sleeves
Once again Karoline Leavitt opted for an outfit with sleeves slinking past her knuckles. Not only does Leavitt look ready for a role in "Little House on the Prairie" here, but this outfit is full of things she should navigate away from. The cardigan is too boxy, widening her frame, and the length of the skirt cuts her off and makes her appear shorter than she already is. Finding well-tailored pieces that fit, or at least rolling up her sleeves, would help her appear like a professional instead of like she's playing dress up.
Karoline Leavitt needs to find flattering frocks
Not only is this frumpy look one of Karoline Leavitt's worst, it highlights several things she should avoid in the future. Everything about this dress is oversized on her, and she once again feels trapped in an era well in the past. There's very little here that feels new or even classic, with her belt a forgotten accessory that does little to accentuate her figure. To bring color theory into it — this baby blue is a powerless color on her. For someone in her position, Leavitt might want to consider wearing more bold hues, like maroon, emerald, or even merlot.
Karoline Leavitt should ditch the sad beige cardigan
Speaking of powerless colors, Karoline Leavitt should absolutely abandon the oatmeal mess of the above cardigan forever. In one of many examples of Leavitt wearing a sweater that aged her, this entire outfit does her no favors. Again, her waist is nowhere to be found, and the length of the sweater and the cascading sleeves make her seem hunched and hiding. She could aim for finding more cropped sweaters, and certainly should update her color palette to better match her skin tone.
Karoline Leavitt should avoid grandma-inspired patterns
Karoline Leavitt took to Instagram to brag about her "historic trip to the Middle East with President Trump." However, none of her outfits felt celebratory. In fact, this blouse makes Leavitt look like she's on the set of "Golden Girls." While the green and gold combination does bring out Leavitt's glowing skin, the completely buttoned collar and bile-hued pattern looks like something a grandmother would wear instead of a young, professional upstart. Add in the bow around the collar and down the front, and it seems like she's emulating Donald Trump's too-long tie style, just like JD Vance did.
Karoline Leavitt should quit the big button trend
Though Karoline Leavitt appears pleased with herself in this dress, there's much of her outfit she should dump. For starters, the big button trend — something Leavitt just might have stolen from Lara Trump — is not doing her any favors. If anything, the buttons simply point out the awkward pockets, which sit right on her hips and widen her whole look. Plus, the fabric of her dress looks itchy and like something she grabbed from the back of her grandma's closet. Had she instead paired a modern blouse with a midi length tweed skirt, she could still keep her elder sensibilities without losing her youth.
Karoline Leavitt needs to abandon the puffy vest
During her trip to Scotland with Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt dressed like a coastal grandma. From the waspy white and navy blue color combination (which, to be fair, doesn't look awful on Leavitt) to the puffy vest, Leavitt looks like she's closer to her 50s than her 30s here. Had she chosen to mix American and Scottish fashion trends, Leavitt just might have been able to refine this look just a bit. Leavitt would do well to tap into the fashion sense of Catherine, Princess of Wales, had she opted for some riding-inspired boots and a classic tweed hunting jacket, Leavitt would have stunned here.