The Controversy Inside Zara & Mike Tindall's Not-So-Royal Marriage

Zara and Mike Tindall's enduring relationship is a refreshing one, compared to the royal family's never-ending love-fueled drama (read: Harry and Meghan). The couple has been married for over a decade, sharing several sweet moments in public together over the years. And while they've been touted as a favorite of the royal family today, their relationship was once discouraged by a loved one. Before Mike and Zara tied the knot, they were the subject of ridicule, specifically pertaining to Princess Anne's daughter's high status.

According to Mike's father, Philip Tindall, the former pro rugby player's grandmother disapproved of his union with Zara because she believed her royal connections would hinder their marriage. "[Mike's mother] Linda's mum was dead against it," Philip told The Sunday Times in 2020. "In her day, royalty married royalty, and she thought the wedding would be shunned." Of course, that hasn't been the case for Mike and his equestrian wife. Though he had to adjust to the harsh reality of marrying into the royal family, the "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" alum has been warmly received by Zara's relatives, including William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales.

Even so, the grandmother's hesitations could have put a damper on Mike and Zara's nuptials. The List spoke with Stephanie Wijkstrom, a licensed therapist and founder of The Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, who said, "[Naysayers] can cause a lot of stress for an individual or couple. This is especially true during the wedding planning phases when a couple is already at their max in navigating a major life change and hopefully to have all of their family members by their side."