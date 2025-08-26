The Controversy Inside Zara & Mike Tindall's Not-So-Royal Marriage
Zara and Mike Tindall's enduring relationship is a refreshing one, compared to the royal family's never-ending love-fueled drama (read: Harry and Meghan). The couple has been married for over a decade, sharing several sweet moments in public together over the years. And while they've been touted as a favorite of the royal family today, their relationship was once discouraged by a loved one. Before Mike and Zara tied the knot, they were the subject of ridicule, specifically pertaining to Princess Anne's daughter's high status.
According to Mike's father, Philip Tindall, the former pro rugby player's grandmother disapproved of his union with Zara because she believed her royal connections would hinder their marriage. "[Mike's mother] Linda's mum was dead against it," Philip told The Sunday Times in 2020. "In her day, royalty married royalty, and she thought the wedding would be shunned." Of course, that hasn't been the case for Mike and his equestrian wife. Though he had to adjust to the harsh reality of marrying into the royal family, the "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" alum has been warmly received by Zara's relatives, including William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales.
Even so, the grandmother's hesitations could have put a damper on Mike and Zara's nuptials. The List spoke with Stephanie Wijkstrom, a licensed therapist and founder of The Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, who said, "[Naysayers] can cause a lot of stress for an individual or couple. This is especially true during the wedding planning phases when a couple is already at their max in navigating a major life change and hopefully to have all of their family members by their side."
Zara didn't get the chance to win over Mike's relative
Stephanie Wijkstrom gave us a tip on how to convince an unsupportive loved one to approve of one's relationship. "You can offer your gratitude for their concern, and try to help assuage their fears by getting to know your partner better," she said. Unfortunately for Zara Tindall, she never got the chance to meet one important member of Mike Tindall's family. His grandmother died before she could meet Zara, according to his father. Nonetheless, Philip told The Times that the royal family was delightfully welcoming. "Right from the start, the whole family was just lovely," he revealed.
In reality, Zara likely has an easier go at royal life, as she wasn't assigned a title at birth. Her mother, Princess Anne — the daughter of late Queen Elizabeth II — told Vanity Fair that she thought her children's lives would be simpler without the HRH monikers. She seemingly made the right decision, as Zara revealed on the "Rob Burrow Steven, Meets..." podcast, "We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way." Zara and Mike's three children were given a sense of normalcy in their own childhoods, as their parents veered away from the traditional royal parenting styles. Hopefully, Grandma would've approved.