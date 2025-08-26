The Tragic Reason Princess Diana Would Have Never Seen William & Harry's Estrangement Coming

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At this point, it feels like the feud between William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been going on forever. In reality, though, the brothers weren't estranged for the vast majority of their lives. They reportedly spoke to each other for the last time at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. More than two decades earlier, William was only 15 and Harry was 12 when their mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997. Folks who knew Diana believe that she would have been surprised by her sons' falling out — and she likely would have helped them resolve it.

It's impossible to know how Diana really would have reacted to William and Harry's estrangement. Yet, Andrew Morton, who wrote the biography "Diana: Her True Story–in Her Own Words," knows how the late princess felt better than most. "Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future king," he told People. So, the notion that the brothers wouldn't ultimately act as sources of friendship and comfort for one another surely would have upset her. And knowing Diana, Morton believes she would have intervened to help bring the two brothers back together.