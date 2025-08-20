Why People Are Worried About Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's Health
For many folks, it has felt like a long seven months since Donald Trump took office for his second term as president. And we have a feeling that there are some people in his administration who fall into that category. Yet, in U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's case, it's easy to see how long these past seven months have felt just to look at him. Duffy is looking very different than the way he did when he took on his new role back in January. And, it's causing some concern about his health.
Many folks found Duffy to be a strange choice for the transportation secretary gig — especially when the former "Real World" star's racy reality TV past came back to haunt him. Nevertheless, Duffy took on the role; yet, now, folks are wondering if he should have turned this job down. Clips from his recent appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show" are making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter — but it's not the topics he was discussing that are getting attention. Instead, Duffy's gaunt appearance is sparking plenty of talk about his health and the toll his role in the Trump administration may be taking on him.
Sean Duffy is definitely looking different
Sean Duffy's appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show" is taking X by storm, with netizens noting that the transportation secretary seems to have aged a lot recently. A side-by-side image of Duffy at his January 15 confirmation hearing and during this interview perfectly illustrates why people are concerned. "Is Sean Duffy okay? He is wasting away before our eyes," one X user wrote alongside a screenshot from the interview. "YIKES! What happened to Sean Duffy?" one X user said. "Is Sean Duffy Ok?" someone commented, while another added, "Geeze, what's his face [Duffy] looks like his disastrous job is eating him alive!"
Evidently, Duffy appeared so thin and tired that it caught many people's attention. Still, lighting, angles, and a somewhat blurry video call connection could distort someone's appearance. Yet, this isn't the first time he caught attention for his appearance recently. Alongside a clip of a CNBC interview with Duffy just a few days ago, one X user wrote, "In the history of our country has there ever been anyone that regrets accepting a political post more than Sean Duffy? Dude has aged 10 years in just 6 months."
We've all seen Karoline Leavitt's White House makeover transform her into a brand new person, and even Donald Trump's age has been catching up to him in recent haggard pics. So, it seems like members of this administration are feeling the pressure, and it's starting to show. And Duffy is definitely no exception.