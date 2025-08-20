Why People Are Worried About Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's Health

For many folks, it has felt like a long seven months since Donald Trump took office for his second term as president. And we have a feeling that there are some people in his administration who fall into that category. Yet, in U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's case, it's easy to see how long these past seven months have felt just to look at him. Duffy is looking very different than the way he did when he took on his new role back in January. And, it's causing some concern about his health.

Many folks found Duffy to be a strange choice for the transportation secretary gig — especially when the former "Real World" star's racy reality TV past came back to haunt him. Nevertheless, Duffy took on the role; yet, now, folks are wondering if he should have turned this job down. Clips from his recent appearance on "The Charlie Kirk Show" are making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter — but it's not the topics he was discussing that are getting attention. Instead, Duffy's gaunt appearance is sparking plenty of talk about his health and the toll his role in the Trump administration may be taking on him.