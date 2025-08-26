Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire's Oldest Son Appears To Live A Lavish Life
Xavier Trudeau's music career is seemingly panning out the way he wanted. The son of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau dropped a debut single in February 2025, entering the R&B music scene. Since then, his burgeoning career has led to festival performances, collaborations with other artists, and his EP, "When Does It End?" Could "Xav" be the next Drake or Justin Bieber? Well, he is certainly living like them.
His effortlessly cool persona is reinforced by trendy clothes and expensive cars. Promoting a concert in a July 2025 video on Instagram, Xav drove into frame with a red Corvette before zooming off as he revved the engine. Canadians in the comments couldn't help but poke fun at the costly marketing. "Canada this is your tax dollars at work," one user wrote. Another mused: "I worked really hard for that car."
The same remarks were left on another promotional video on his Instagram. While announcing the launch of his EP, Xav appeared to be sitting on a stunning mountain peak. He revealed that he had just summited a mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland, and seemed to be taking in the otherworldly views. (He took the trip with his father, as seen in the above photo.) Traveling has been a large part of the young musician's upbringing. Throwback photos of Xav chronicle him visiting grand mosques in India and touring WWI trenches in France. Suffice it to say, Xav has seen beyond the height of luxury.
Growing up in the spotlight had drawbacks
Being one of the former Canadian prime minister's three kids certainly has its perks — as we outlined above — but there are several limitations within the role. While discussing his life and career on "The Brandon Gonez Show," Xavier Trudeau opened up about the trials and tribulations of being a politician's son. "I always kinda just wanted just to be like a normal kid," Xav said. His father, Justin Trudeau — who was Canada's prime minister from 2015 to 2025 — always needed a protective detail during his time in office, which meant Xav was constantly surveilled by a team of security during his childhood. "I was really struggling with that because I wanted my freedom sometimes," he candidly revealed. "Like if I was going on a bike ride with friends, [security would] be on a bike behind me."
His free nature was also inhibited by his steadfast identity as the descendant of two prime ministers (his grandfather was former PM Pierre Elliott Trudeau). Xav talked about life in his father's and grandfather's shadows on the "Hot Free Style" podcast in May 2025. "When people ask me, I kind of just say, 'It's all I know.' My entire life I've been 'son of ... ' or 'the grandson of ... '" he said. It certainly doesn't help that Xav is a carbon copy of his father. Though he made it clear that he's quite a different person from his dad, asserting that he will not follow in Justin's political footsteps. "It's never really been something I've thought about," he said later in the episode. He might like the luxuries that come with the job, but Xav is undoubtedly more passionate about music than the PM gig.