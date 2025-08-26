Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire's Oldest Son Appears To Live A Lavish Life

Xavier Trudeau's music career is seemingly panning out the way he wanted. The son of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau dropped a debut single in February 2025, entering the R&B music scene. Since then, his burgeoning career has led to festival performances, collaborations with other artists, and his EP, "When Does It End?" Could "Xav" be the next Drake or Justin Bieber? Well, he is certainly living like them.

His effortlessly cool persona is reinforced by trendy clothes and expensive cars. Promoting a concert in a July 2025 video on Instagram, Xav drove into frame with a red Corvette before zooming off as he revved the engine. Canadians in the comments couldn't help but poke fun at the costly marketing. "Canada this is your tax dollars at work," one user wrote. Another mused: "I worked really hard for that car."

The same remarks were left on another promotional video on his Instagram. While announcing the launch of his EP, Xav appeared to be sitting on a stunning mountain peak. He revealed that he had just summited a mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland, and seemed to be taking in the otherworldly views. (He took the trip with his father, as seen in the above photo.) Traveling has been a large part of the young musician's upbringing. Throwback photos of Xav chronicle him visiting grand mosques in India and touring WWI trenches in France. Suffice it to say, Xav has seen beyond the height of luxury.