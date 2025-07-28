Who Are Justin Trudeau And Sophie Gregoire's 3 Kids?

Growing up with a father who was a major world leader for 10 years is certainly no walk in Toronto's High Park. On top of that, the family has had to navigate the ups and downs of a very public divorce. Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire separated in 2023, but the couple remains committed to co-parenting and having fun with their three kids: Xavier Trudeau, Ella-Grace Trudeau, and Hadrien "Didi" Trudeau. Despite living a high-profile life, the Trudeau family still enjoys the simple things together, like cheering on Canada's sports teams or hiking through the country.

Though he and his ex make an effort to keep parts of their family's life out of the public eye, Justin Trudeau has shared some details about his relationship with his kids. He prioritizes both quality time with the whole family and with each individual child, whether that means taking his oldest son, Xavier, on official trips or going to movies with his only daughter. Justin and Grégoire also spend time with their children volunteering for various organizations and walking in the annual Pride parade.

In an essay for Marie Claire, the former Canadian prime minister wrote, "I have the astonishing and humbling opportunity — together with my wife Sophie — to nurture empathy, compassion, self-love, and a keen sense of justice in our three kids." Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's three children are growing up fast, and their parents continue to support them every step of the way.