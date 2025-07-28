Who Are Justin Trudeau And Sophie Gregoire's 3 Kids?
Growing up with a father who was a major world leader for 10 years is certainly no walk in Toronto's High Park. On top of that, the family has had to navigate the ups and downs of a very public divorce. Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire separated in 2023, but the couple remains committed to co-parenting and having fun with their three kids: Xavier Trudeau, Ella-Grace Trudeau, and Hadrien "Didi" Trudeau. Despite living a high-profile life, the Trudeau family still enjoys the simple things together, like cheering on Canada's sports teams or hiking through the country.
Though he and his ex make an effort to keep parts of their family's life out of the public eye, Justin Trudeau has shared some details about his relationship with his kids. He prioritizes both quality time with the whole family and with each individual child, whether that means taking his oldest son, Xavier, on official trips or going to movies with his only daughter. Justin and Grégoire also spend time with their children volunteering for various organizations and walking in the annual Pride parade.
In an essay for Marie Claire, the former Canadian prime minister wrote, "I have the astonishing and humbling opportunity — together with my wife Sophie — to nurture empathy, compassion, self-love, and a keen sense of justice in our three kids." Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's three children are growing up fast, and their parents continue to support them every step of the way.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire are raising their children to be feminists
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire have instilled essential values in their three children. The former Canadian prime minister and his ex have brought up their daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, and their two sons, Xavier Trudeau and Hadrien Trudeau, in a feminist household.
In Marie Claire, Justin touched on the importance of raising his children as feminists. "To raise our kids feminist is to recognize that they ALL have a part to play to build that world. To raise our kids feminist is to honor their future, because they have the responsibility — and the power — to shape it for the better." Trudeau and Grégoire teach their children the importance of all people being equal and respected. Justin also opened up in the essay about teaching his only daughter that she is enough. "That she has immense power, and intrinsic worth, which no one can ever take away from her," he wrote. The political figure wants to ensure that Ella-Grace is comfortable and confident speaking up for herself and others. "That means raising her feminist. Full stop," Justin said.
Yet it is not only his daughter whom he wants to empower; after Grégoire asked him how he was helping his son be feminists, he realized he needed to view feminism beyond the framework of women. Justin went on in his essay to express his desire that his sons not fall into toxic masculine traits. "I want them [my sons] to be comfortable being themselves, and being feminists—who stand up for what's right, and who can look themselves in the eye with pride," he wrote.
Ella-Grace Trudeau looks just like Sophie Grégoire
Born on February 5, 2009, Ella-Grace Trudeau is the only daughter of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire. She was only 6 years old when her father took office. While Ella-Grace certainly resembles her famous father in some ways, she really takes after her mother. There is no denying that Justin Trudeau's daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, is Sophie Grégoire's doppelgänger. What's more, the Canadian couple's only daughter bears a more noticeable resemblance to her mom the older she gets.
Like Grégoire, Ella-Grace also happens to be a strong public speaker and a thoughtful person. "I am so exceptionally proud of my daughter Ella-Grace," the teenager's father wrote in Marie Claire. "She's growing up kind, super-smart, a passionate debater, open to the world around her." Unsurprisingly, Ella-Grace's mother's proud of her, too. In a 2024 Instagram post, Grégoire honored her daughter's birthday with a sweet message about the person she's become. "You inspire me and I learn from you every day," she wrote. "Continue to be as fierce as you are vulnerable."
Xavier Trudeau joined Justin Trudeau on official political visits
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's only daughter resembles her mother, but she is not the only one of her siblings to noticeably take after one of her parents. Justin Trudeau's son Xavier Trudeau is growing up to look just like him. What's more, Xavier may even follow in his father's political footsteps too.
In September 2023, Xavier and his dad jetted off to the other side of the world. However, they were not embarking on a vacation; Xavier joined his famous father for an important political event. The father and son pair traveled together to New Delhi, India for the G20 Summit. A few days prior, Xavier joined the former Canadian prime minister in Jakarta, Indonesia, for the ASEAN Summit before traveling to Singapore.
Xavier's trip to the G20 Summit in 2023 was not his first time in India. In 2018, Justin's then wife and kids joined him for a State visit to the country. Many children may not even be aware of the requirements of their parents' jobs, but Xavier experienced firsthand the many prime minister duties of his father over his years in office.
Living life as a normal teenager was a challenge for Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's only daughter
At the March 2025 Liberal Party of Canada leadership convention, Canada's new prime minister was announced. Before the new leader was introduced for the first time, Ella-Grace Trudeau had the opportunity to introduce her father, Justin Trudeau, as prime minister for the last time. During her speech, Ella-Grace spoke proudly of her father, but she also got emotional about the difficulties of growing up with a famous world leader for a parent. One of the tragic details about Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's daughter Ella-Grace is that she hasn't had the easiest time growing up in the public eye. And after her parents announced their split in August 2023, the scrutiny surrounding Ella-Grace's family ballooned.
The former Canadian prime minister's oldest daughter acknowledged the difficulty of her father's job but also reflected on how she's personally struggled with being the kid of a public servant. "I've been trying hard to live the life of a normal teenager, but I think you can imagine it's not that simple of a task," Ella-Grace said in her speech (via Hindustan Times). "Security, rules, drama, have all stopped me feeling free over the past few years," she continued. Trying to live life as a "normal teenager" can be challenging enough in the time of social media, but being the child of a world leader exacerbates those challenges. Ella-Grace touched on how draining it can be to constantly seeing unkind remarks about both her father and her family as she scrolled through social media.
Hadrien Trudeau stole the spotlight as a young child
Toddlers don't necessarily care where they are or how famous their parents are, especially when they are in the middle of a tantrum. The youngest of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's three children, Hadrien Trudeau, is no exception. Born February 28, 2014, Hadrien has been in the public spotlight almost all of his life.
The youngest Trudeau child was photographed in public as often as his older siblings, but because he was a toddler, he was far less inclined to rein it in for paparazzi or event photographers. Hadrien was frequently spotted making a funny face for the cameras or having a meltdown during official events. Hadrien joined his family for the former Canadian prime minister's State visit to India in 2018 and gave photographers and elected officials quite a show. He was only 3 at the time, and at one point during the trip, he face-planted at a photographed event held at a memorial. Now that he is older, Justin Trudeau's youngest son looks like a carbon copy of his dad and has learned to tone down his facial expressions in public settings.
Justin Trudeau celebrated Barbie summer with his oldest son
Born on October 18, 2007, Xavier Trudeau is Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's first-born child. In 2023, Xavier's famous father shared a picture they took together on Instagram posing in front of a "Barbie" movie poster. Justin captioned the post, "We're team Barbie." The former Canadian prime minister wore a pink hoodie while his son wore a bright fuchsia t-shirt for the movie premiere. Though the color pink and Barbie are often written off as "girly," Justin has clearly shown his sons that they do not have to adhere to antiquated gender roles, especially when it comes to being on theme for the summer's hottest movie release.
Justin shared the picture of him twinning in pink with his son four days after announcing his separation from Grégoire. Two days after seeing "Barbie" with Xavier, Justin attended the other hot movie that summer,"Oppenheimer," with his daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau.
The Trudeau brothers bond over basketball
Although Xavier Trudeau and his younger brother, Hadrien Trudeau, are almost seven years apart in age, the two have a special bond over a sport (and no, it's not hockey). Both of the Trudeau boys share an interest in basketball and often play together on the court. In fact, it was Xavier who taught his younger brother how to play the sport.
In 2023, the boys' mother, Sophie Grégoire, posted a picture on Instagram of her two sons together with their arms around each other, posing with a basketball. Their mom joked in her caption that she wished the two boys could get along as well at home as they do on the basketball court together.
"I know Hadrien might tower over Xav one day. For now, he's his basketball mentor," the former Canadian television host wrote in her caption. Hadrien looks up to his only brother, both figuratively and literally. Xavier is almost twice as tall as his younger brother in the picture, a size difference Grégoire said melts her heart. Xavier may tower over his little brother, but someday the two may be equal opponents on the court. For now, Xavier seems confident in his role as a sports mentor to Hadrien.
Xavier Trudeau started a career in music
With a father and late grandfather who were both prime ministers of Canada, it would be fair to wonder if Xavier Trudeau might consider pursuing a career in politics too. While that could very well happen, as of this writing, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's eldest child's passion seems to be music.
Known professionally as Xav, Xavier first shared a clip of his music to Instagram in January 2025. Less than a month after he posted a snippet of music, he released a R&B music video in February 2025. Xavier's debut single, "Til The Nights Done," was swiftly followed by another song release, "Back Me Up." While some parents may not approve of their child pursuing such an uncertain and unstable road, that is not the case when it comes to Xavier's parents.
The oldest Trudeau child shared a video on Instagram of his dad's proud reaction when watching Xavier's first music video. In an interview with "The Brandon Gonez Show," the young singer spoke of his parents' reaction to his music career. "They've been supporting [me] since the start. Like, every single time I'd come back from the studio, I'd have something to show them, and we'd sit at dinner and just listen to it," Xavier revealed on the show. "They're happy for me. They're happy I'm sort of choosing my own path in life," he said.
Ella-Grace Trudeau gave a speech about how proud she is of her father
Many children take pride in their parents, but few have the opportunity to publicly express that pride and love on a stage with the world watching. For Ella-Grace Trudeau, that opportunity came when she introduced her father, Justin Trudeau, as Canada's prime minister for the very last time. At the Liberal Party of Canada leadership convention in March 2025, Ella-Grace not only opened up about the struggles she faced trying to be a normal teenager, but she also paid tribute to her dad before inviting him to give his farewell speech.
While she was only 16 at the time, she spoke eloquently in her introduction speech as she expressed how proud she was of her dad. "I've got to say I'm looking forward to seeing more of him at home and less of him online... Dad, I'm so proud of you," Ella-Grace said. "I'm so proud to have seen you fight for our country, for what you believe in, for what we in this room believe." She expressed further pride in seeing her dad stand up and fight for people in need. The father daughter duo embraced in a bittersweet moment as he took the stage as Canada's prime minister for the last time.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's kids enjoy outdoor adventures
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's three kids each have their own interests and hobbies, but one thing that unites the entire family is an appreciation for nature. The Trudeau children seem to all enjoy outdoor recreation; they often take advantage of Canada's winters and hit the ski slopes together.
Canada's former prime minister and his family also enjoy beautiful vistas on hikes through the mountains, taking in all the breathtaking views the country has to offer. In honor of Canadian Flag Day in 2025, Justin showed that one of his favorite aspects of his country is nature. He posted a series of images celebrating the country to Instagram, including one of his family on a mountaintop overlooking snowy mountains.
Justin also celebrated Earth Day with an Instagram post of him skiing with his only daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau. "The best days of my life are the ones I've spent outside with my kids," the father of 3 wrote in the caption. "They're who I think about when the fight to protect our planet gets tough. They're who I want to leave a better world to." Justin continued to spend time outdoors with his children, and in the fall of 2024, he went on a kayaking excursion with his youngest son, Hadrien Trudeau. Whether Ella-Grace is skiing with her dad or Xavier and Hadrien are rock climbing, Justin and Grégoire's three kids have fun exercising and exploring together.
Xavier Trudeau shares a birthday with his late grandfather
As mentioned, Xavier Trudeau was born on October 18, but he was not the only Trudeau to be born on that date. Xavier shares a birthday with his late paternal grandfather, Pierre Trudeau, who was also prime minister of Canada and died in 2000 before Xavier was born. Pierre passed away at the age of 80 from prostate cancer and also suffered from Parkinson's disease.
While sharing a birthday with his late grandfather is no doubt a bittersweet reminder of the loss, it is a bond Xavier shares with him and a way to feel connected with his grandfather throughout the rest of his life. In 2024, Justin Trudeau posted a picture of him next to Xavier on Instagram in honor of his oldest son turning 17. In the post, he wished Xavier a happy birthday and also remembered his father. "And to my Dad: happy birthday, too. Always wish you were here to celebrate with us," Justin wrote.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire began 'nesting' for their kids
Despite the tragic details about the end of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's marriage, the former partners are committed to co-parenting their three children together. Rather than one parent moving out of the family home and the kids having to leave half of the time, the Canadian prime minister and his ex have embraced a unique approach for their living situation.
Sophie Grégoire and Justin Trudeau are locked in the "'messy" post-split relationship for the benefit of their children. So as to not uproot their kids' lives even more after the separation, the exes reportedly began "nesting." The modern method of co-parenting involves the children remaining in the family home; in the Trudeaus' case, that is Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. Xavier Trudeau, Hadrien Trudeau, and Ella-Grace Trudeau reportedly remain under the same roof, but their parents take turns staying there and share split custody. The Canadian media reported that Grégoire got her own place near the family home after the separation and lived in the family home when her ex-husband was out of town. Their unconventional arrangement showed that Justin and Sophie Grégoire are committed to putting their kids first. In a joint Instagram post where they announced their split, the couple wrote (via NPR), "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."