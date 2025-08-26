What HGTV Fans Don't Know About Inside Out's Carmine Sabatella

Carmine Sabatella was not on HGTV's roster of hosts for very long, but the gregarious real estate and home design guru certainly made his mark with fans. His main gig was co-host of "Inside Out," where he tackled interior renovations for the featured homes while his co-star and friend Mike Pyle transformed the exteriors. The show began in 2021 and, while its cancellation was technically never announced, it has not aired since its second season finished its run in July 2023. Plenty of people are hoping for a (very delayed) Season 3 — since "Inside Out" was unique and its host had good chemistry — but HGTV's large cuts to its offerings in summer 2025 don't bode well for any series we have not heard about in a while.

Still, that does not mean we can't gush over Sabatella and marvel at his super interesting life. He spent decades in the service industry before becoming a realtor, which is when he finally embraced the idea that his lifelong love of design and landscaping could potentially be a full-time gig. Sabatella now owns multiple home-focused businesses, including a real estate firm he runs with his husband Ryan Delair. The HGTV host has taken a similarly unconventional path in his personal life, which makes his story all the more compelling. Here are some things that HGTV fans may not know about "Inside Out" star Carmine Sabatella.