American Idol Contestants Who Quit The Competition

Back in the day, appearing on "American Idol" was considered a golden ticket to a career in the industry, and if you quit the show, one might argue you were throwing away your shot at fame and fortune. After all, in its early years, "American Idol" produced massive stars. Kelly Clarkson is still a household name, as are "Idol" vets like Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia Barrino, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lambert.

If you're finding yourself wondering whatever happened to some "American Idol" winners like Lee DeWyze, though, you're not alone; the show isn't what it used to be. Plenty of people have won the reality competition series since it hopped from FOX to ABC, but very few of them have gone on to be actual stars. And so, it's no longer such a big deal when people quit "American Idol" in the middle of the season. If winning is no longer a guarantee of success, many contestants have felt the need to preserve their dignity and step away. Others have dealt with personal issues that have prevented them from continuing in the competition, and still others seem to have been urged to hit the road to save themselves the indignity of being disqualified.

Some people who stepped away from "American Idol" have found success anyway, their voices simply too impressive for them to toil away in obscurity. Others have quite happily returned to their lives, totally fine with the fact that they're no longer competing for the adoration of millions of people. Read on to learn about the contestants who have quit "American Idol."