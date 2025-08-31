Kimberly Guilfoyle's Social Media Shows She Can't Quit Her Exes
Kimberly Guilfoyle is nothing if not a good sport. Even after being dumped by Donald Trump Jr. for the most humiliating reason, she's taken the high road by not doing anything to trash her ex or his family. Of course, being assigned to Greece as part of President Donald Trump's cabinet is a nice consolation prize, and she shows her thanks by praising him online at every opportunity. Yet, apart from the endless "This is what I voted for!" clips, Guilfoyle's social media behavior is rather sad. She posts highly filtered pics of herself at formal events or charity functions, always dressed to the nines and fully made up. (We'd love to see her spending a Sunday bare-faced in sweats, binge-watching "Wednesday" and eating Thai takeout.)
A closer look at her Instagram habits reveals something even more telling. Guilfoyle still follows her ex-fiancé's account, and often sends likes to his posts — though not the ones featuring photos of his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. (It was Guilfoyle déja vù when Don Jr. took his relationship with Anderson to the next level by inviting her on an outing with his children.) As of this writing, the former Fox News host is also listed as a follower on the Insta accounts of her two ex-husbands, Eric Villency and Gavin Newsom.
The Villency follow is more understandable: The interior design company CEO is the father of Guilfoyle's only child, son Ronan Villency. But seeing her maintain a connection with the Democratic governor of California might cause an eyebrow or two to travel skyward.
Why is Guilfoyle still following her idol's biggest rival?
Once compared to Jack and Jackie Kennedy, Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle were married in 2001, three years before his election as mayor of San Francisco. But the strain of their demanding careers and their long separations — she worked in New York — helped drive them apart, and their divorce was finalized in 2006. The couple remained friendly for many years, but after Guilfoyle began seeing Donald Trump Jr. and aligning with his family's conservative values, she and Newsom became icier. In a 2022 interview with MSNBC (per X), Newsom admitted he hadn't spoken to Guilfoyle in some time. Asked if it was "weird" for him to see his ex change alliances, he said, "Yeah, of course."
All the more odd, then, that Guilfoyle still follows her ex online, especially these days when Newsom has positioned himself as a prominent critic of President Trump. His social media team parodies Trump's superhero memes and all-caps tweets right down to the snarky nicknames, bluster, and sign-off. (One such post on X calls him "AMERICA'S FAVORITE GOVERNOR," recommends him for the Nobel Peace Prize, and ends, "THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!") Murmurs of a 2028 presidential run have already started.
Even though Guilfoyle doesn't like or comment on any of Newsom's posts, just having her profile pic displayed on his followers list is a bizarre optic. Has she just forgotten to unfollow him, or is this a case of "keep your friends close and your enemies closer"? Whatever the case, it just makes Guilfoyle seem like she can't let go of her exes, even though they've long since moved past her.