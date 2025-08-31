Kimberly Guilfoyle's Social Media Shows She Can't Quit Her Exes

Kimberly Guilfoyle is nothing if not a good sport. Even after being dumped by Donald Trump Jr. for the most humiliating reason, she's taken the high road by not doing anything to trash her ex or his family. Of course, being assigned to Greece as part of President Donald Trump's cabinet is a nice consolation prize, and she shows her thanks by praising him online at every opportunity. Yet, apart from the endless "This is what I voted for!" clips, Guilfoyle's social media behavior is rather sad. She posts highly filtered pics of herself at formal events or charity functions, always dressed to the nines and fully made up. (We'd love to see her spending a Sunday bare-faced in sweats, binge-watching "Wednesday" and eating Thai takeout.)

A closer look at her Instagram habits reveals something even more telling. Guilfoyle still follows her ex-fiancé's account, and often sends likes to his posts — though not the ones featuring photos of his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. (It was Guilfoyle déja vù when Don Jr. took his relationship with Anderson to the next level by inviting her on an outing with his children.) As of this writing, the former Fox News host is also listed as a follower on the Insta accounts of her two ex-husbands, Eric Villency and Gavin Newsom.

The Villency follow is more understandable: The interior design company CEO is the father of Guilfoyle's only child, son Ronan Villency. But seeing her maintain a connection with the Democratic governor of California might cause an eyebrow or two to travel skyward.