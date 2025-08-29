Jeanine Pirro Is Unrecognizable In Jaw-Dropping Pic From Before MAGA Fame

Jeanine Pirro is a name synonymous with Fox News. Her face graced televisions across the country for nearly two decades before she high-tailed it out of their New York studios and landed in D.C. to join the Trump Administration. Of course, you can still catch her life updates on social media — even her throwbacks. Pirro will occasionally take a walk down memory lane, like in 2014, when she posted a "#throwbackthursday" of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and herself.

At the time of the photo, Pirro was a fresh-faced New York prosecutor. She became a pioneering judge in Westchester County and went on to serve as the county's district attorney in the '90s. Pirro's simplistic beauty in the photo is a stark contrast to the glamorous visage she has donned in recent years. Absent were her signature false lashes, dark eye shadow, and heavy lip liner. Her eyebrows were naturally dark and manicured, unlike the heavily penciled-in (and possibly tattooed) brows that she boasts today. Her MAGA makeover metamorphosed the former "The Five" host from a subtle stunner to a bold one.

It is clear that Pirro insists on maintaining a certain image as she faces her 70th decade — it's likely why we rarely see her without makeup. Another reason could be that she's hiding a few undisclosed cosmetic treatments to effortlessly maintain her young appearance, as some people have hypothesized that, despite her silence on the topic, Pirro has taken several trips to the plastic surgeon.