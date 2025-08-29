Jeanine Pirro Is Unrecognizable In Jaw-Dropping Pic From Before MAGA Fame
Jeanine Pirro is a name synonymous with Fox News. Her face graced televisions across the country for nearly two decades before she high-tailed it out of their New York studios and landed in D.C. to join the Trump Administration. Of course, you can still catch her life updates on social media — even her throwbacks. Pirro will occasionally take a walk down memory lane, like in 2014, when she posted a "#throwbackthursday" of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and herself.
At the time of the photo, Pirro was a fresh-faced New York prosecutor. She became a pioneering judge in Westchester County and went on to serve as the county's district attorney in the '90s. Pirro's simplistic beauty in the photo is a stark contrast to the glamorous visage she has donned in recent years. Absent were her signature false lashes, dark eye shadow, and heavy lip liner. Her eyebrows were naturally dark and manicured, unlike the heavily penciled-in (and possibly tattooed) brows that she boasts today. Her MAGA makeover metamorphosed the former "The Five" host from a subtle stunner to a bold one.
It is clear that Pirro insists on maintaining a certain image as she faces her 70th decade — it's likely why we rarely see her without makeup. Another reason could be that she's hiding a few undisclosed cosmetic treatments to effortlessly maintain her young appearance, as some people have hypothesized that, despite her silence on the topic, Pirro has taken several trips to the plastic surgeon.
Has Jeanine Pirro gone under the knife?
The MAGA transformation didn't just materialize in the form of giant falsies and brightly pigmented lipstick. Jeanine Pirro and her D.C. circle of Republican women tend to come under fire for their speculated cosmetic transformations. A user on Reddit even posed the question we've all had: "Do Republican women all go to the same plastic surgeon?" Pirro's face certainly appears to have undergone a dramatic change since the photo with Henry Kissinger. As gorgeous and youthful as Pirro looks, it is important to note that cosmetic intervention works harder than good genes.
Based on how wildly different Pirro looks in pics before her supposed transformation, we'd venture to guess the U.S. attorney paid for fuller lips, rounder cheeks, and a slimmer nose. But don't take our word for it. The List previously spoke to Board Certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole, the founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, whose expert opinion suggests something similar. "Judge Jeanine looks amazing, but there is no question she's had facial reconstruction," he said. "Even though she looks great you can tell in her cheeks where there are some slight streaks add minor irregularities which are indicative of a facelift."