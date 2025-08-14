The Wildest Plastic Surgery Transformations In MAGA History

President Donald Trump's circle of family, friends, and associates have some important things in common. First and foremost, of course, is their mutual admiration of him. But their looks come a close second. "Mar-a-Lago face," named for the president's Florida estate, is the term for the overly filled and sculpted features sported by the primary MAGA women (and, occasionally, men). While only one of them has actually been transparent about their facial enhancements, the truth seems pretty clear when you compare more recent photos of them to ones from years ago.

Having a little work done is nothing new in the celebrity world. Time was, when an A-lister disappeared from view for a few weeks, you knew they were either going under the knife or into rehab. Still, enough of a stigma remains around these procedures — especially when done for reasons of vanity — that many of the elite prefer to keep quiet about their rumored surgeries, no matter how different they look now or proud they are of it. With that in mind, we present some of the most dramatic metamorphoses in the Trumpverse and leave you to draw your own conclusions.