The Wildest Plastic Surgery Transformations In MAGA History
President Donald Trump's circle of family, friends, and associates have some important things in common. First and foremost, of course, is their mutual admiration of him. But their looks come a close second. "Mar-a-Lago face," named for the president's Florida estate, is the term for the overly filled and sculpted features sported by the primary MAGA women (and, occasionally, men). While only one of them has actually been transparent about their facial enhancements, the truth seems pretty clear when you compare more recent photos of them to ones from years ago.
Having a little work done is nothing new in the celebrity world. Time was, when an A-lister disappeared from view for a few weeks, you knew they were either going under the knife or into rehab. Still, enough of a stigma remains around these procedures — especially when done for reasons of vanity — that many of the elite prefer to keep quiet about their rumored surgeries, no matter how different they look now or proud they are of it. With that in mind, we present some of the most dramatic metamorphoses in the Trumpverse and leave you to draw your own conclusions.
Lara Trump fits the Mar-a-Lago look to a tee
Lara Yunaska was a former pastry chef and TV producer when she first began dating Eric Trump. Now, she's a proud mom of two presidential grandchildren, a conservative talk show host, an aspiring singer, and a designer of patriotic-themed workout wear. As a prominent member of the family circle, she has to look the part, and these before-and-after pics reveal she spent some time and money to achieve that image.
A cosmetic dermatologist told The List the four most obvious cosmetic procedures Lara has had. He speculated the Fox News host likely had a facelift some time back to alter her jawline, and a rhinoplasty to trim a bit off her nose. Cheek and lip fillers, plus Botox, most likely entered into the picture as well.
Kimberly Guilfoyle looks nothing like her California days
One of the most dramatic transformations in Trumpworld is that of Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. who was tapped by his dad to become the U.S. ambassador to Greece. Seeing unfiltered photos of Guilfoyle puts her rumored plastic surgery on blast in a way even she wouldn't be able to deny. Back when she was still the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, the attorney had a natural profile and a relaxed expression.
Over the years, Guilfoyle has displayed increasingly fuller lips, enhanced cheekbones, and stretched facial skin suggesting more than one turn under the knife; her nose also seems to have changed shape in the last couple of decades. Guilfoyle's current penchant for heavy-handed brow and eye makeup and flowing hair extensions further completes her new preferred look.
Matt Gaetz's raised eyebrows raised ours, too
Lest we forget, men have been known to have a bit of work done themselves. There's been plenty of expert speculation that President Trump himself has undergone hair transplant procedures to keep his receding hairline at bay. But a more blatant example of a MAGA male makeover is Matt Gaetz, the former congressman from Florida. Gaetz's prominent forehead is his most distinguishing feature; rather than hiding it, he sports a swooped-back hairstyle which shows it off. Yet that proved to be his undoing at the 2024 Republican National Convention, when his appearance changed literally overnight. Side-by-side pictures of Gaetz showed him almost unrecognizable from one day to the next; his brows were arched unnaturally high, and his skin was noticeably taut. X (formerly Twitter) exploded with "eyebrow-raising" puns and comparisons to the Joker and Angry Birds. A plastic surgeon opined to the Daily Mail that Gaetz might have been "double-dosed" with Botox all around his face, "like these patients that come in and say, 'I want you to freeze my face.'"
Matt Gaetz yesterday vs. Matt Gaetz today #RNCConvention pic.twitter.com/qWN6CPifsq
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 18, 2024
Gaetz's sanded/astonished look reappeared months later on the premiere of his "The Matt Gaetz Show" on the One America News Network. It didn't go unnoticed on YouTube; commenters compared him to the characters Max Headroom and Robbie Rotten. (Google 'em, youngsters.) Other viewers were even more critical: "Please find someone qualified to do his makeup! It's horrible! And keep him away from the Botox!!" cried one.
Laura Loomer is proud of her new look
Though not one of President Trump's cabinet or family members, journalist Laura Loomer is nonetheless one of his unofficial confidantes whose advice he takes seriously. She is also the only MAGA stalwart who freely admits to having had work done, and the plastic surgery transformation of Loomer is quite a sight to see. In 2016, the "Loomered" podcaster had a nose job to correct a deviated septum, and the following year, her plastic surgeon announced on Instagram that he'd performed "a little lip plumping" on her for a "perfect pout."
Loomer denies having had any other work done. On X, she declared: "Most of the pics the haters use online to attack me have been altered by them to make my cheeks and lips look massive and they photoshop like 80 pounds onto me. They constantly accuse me of having tons of plastic surgery and lie about my body and face and then they are never held accountable for their lies." Whether or not Loomer has undergone any additional touch-ups, there's no question she looks considerably different from the way she was.
Jeanine Pirro? Judge for yourself
Prior to her confirmation as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Judge Jeanine Pirro attempted runs for the New York State Senate and state attorney general posts. She's also well known as a conservative Fox News personality ("Justice With Judge Jeanine" and "The Five"). Her Honor's job isn't the only thing that's changed over the years. The photos seen here, from 2004 and 2024, show that Pirro looks wildly different since her rumored plastic surgery. The difference is even more notable in a photo she shared on Facebook from her earliest days in the legal field. Pirro has never admitted to having any work done, but at least one expert is confident she has.
The List spoke to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery and MedSpa in Newport Beach, California. He examined photos of Pirro and told us exclusively that he detected signs of scarring in areas typical of facelift surgery. Dr. Niccole also suspected the judge has also undergone an upper eyelid lift, since her eyes show none of the sagging that normally occurs with age. Like most of the other MAGA women, Pirro has adopted an exaggerated makeup technique as well; the picture here at right makes her look downright Guilfoylian.
Melania: Did she or didn't she?
Finally, no roundup of MAGA women would be complete without a mention of first lady Melania Trump. Throwback photos of Melania routinely send the plastic surgery rumors into overdrive, such as this comparison of the former model in 1999 with a pic from spring 2025. Granted, more than two decades have passed since these photos were taken, but many still insist that the first lady's changed appearance is due to more than just natural aging. Plastic surgeons have pointed to signs that Melania may have had a rhinoplasty, a brow lift, an eye lift and some lip fillers over the years to stay cover-girl ready.
Melania has denied the rumors that she's been renovated more times than the White House Rose Garden. In 2016, just months before her life changed forever, she told GQ that she intended to "age gracefully, as my mom does." Botox, she insisted, does the skin more harm than good. Whether the first lady doth protest too much is something only she, the president, and possibly her doctors know for sure, and no one is demanding she release the (medical) files.