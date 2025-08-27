Signs Madonna's Latest Age Gap Relationship Won't Last
Madonna's age gap relationship with Akeem Morris may not be going as well as her Instagram posts make it seem. Although it's unclear when the "Like a Virgin" songstress started dating Morris, they did collaborate on her Paper Magazine photoshoot in 2022. The pop icon's relationship with Morris, who is 38 years her junior, seemingly became romantic around 2024, as she shared a snap of them cozying up on the Fourth of July of that year.
Their romance appeared to be thriving in May 2025 as she shared snaps from Morris' birthday party to Instagram, captioning the post, "Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus." Meanwhile, he seemingly referred to her as "wifey" in his Instagram post from his birthday bash. But in October 2024, an insider told Life & Style that Madonna wasn't happy in their relationship as she seemed to be.
The confidant claimed that Morris was unlike the other men from Madonna's relationship history since he wasn't afraid to stand his ground with her. While the source believed that was a positive, they were quick to assert, "What's cause for concern is that he's got a reputation as a real womanizer with a history of getting bored and loving and leaving 'em." The insider further noted, "You can see he's a huge player, he's still a huge flirt and he has a ton of beautiful women that he's still in regular contact with." Their age gap was also supposedly getting the best of them.
Some sources have painted a strange picture of Madonna and Akeem Morris' relationship
According to the Life & Style source, Madonna's nearly 4-decade age gap with Akeem Morris was straining their relationship. "Madonna's not at an age where she's looking to settle down in the conventional sense, but she certainly still falls in love and wants to be respected," they claimed. Moreover, they believed that she was unable to see the glaring issues in her partner because he had swept her off her feet.
In November 2024, a Daily Mail source stated that their romance had lost its spark after they stopped traveling the world together. Speaking to Life & Style in September 2024, an insider claimed that Morris had to essentially work for the perks of enjoying his partner's lavish life. They noted that he had become an assistant of sorts for the "La Isla Bonita" singer and had to do chores for her as well as her six children.
According to them, Morris was basically on the clock for his partner 24/7 because he had to abide by her late-night requests, too. Their belief was that Madonna's marriage to Guy Ritchie and their subsequent heartbreaking split had forced her to see her partners as employees. "She's convinced he's very happy, but her friends are all warning her to tone down her demands or she'll eventually drive the guy away," they said.