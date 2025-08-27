Signs Madonna's Latest Age Gap Relationship Won't Last

Madonna's age gap relationship with Akeem Morris may not be going as well as her Instagram posts make it seem. Although it's unclear when the "Like a Virgin" songstress started dating Morris, they did collaborate on her Paper Magazine photoshoot in 2022. The pop icon's relationship with Morris, who is 38 years her junior, seemingly became romantic around 2024, as she shared a snap of them cozying up on the Fourth of July of that year.

Their romance appeared to be thriving in May 2025 as she shared snaps from Morris' birthday party to Instagram, captioning the post, "Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus." Meanwhile, he seemingly referred to her as "wifey" in his Instagram post from his birthday bash. But in October 2024, an insider told Life & Style that Madonna wasn't happy in their relationship as she seemed to be.

The confidant claimed that Morris was unlike the other men from Madonna's relationship history since he wasn't afraid to stand his ground with her. While the source believed that was a positive, they were quick to assert, "What's cause for concern is that he's got a reputation as a real womanizer with a history of getting bored and loving and leaving 'em." The insider further noted, "You can see he's a huge player, he's still a huge flirt and he has a ton of beautiful women that he's still in regular contact with." Their age gap was also supposedly getting the best of them.