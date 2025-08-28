Usha Vance Outfits That May Have Meant More Than You Think
Usha Vance had a complete style transformation when her husband, JD Vance, became vice president of the U.S. Unlike some of her MAGA contemporaries, Usha is usually known for sporting a more modest type of fashion. She's often seen wearing minimal makeup and reserved, simple yet stylish clothing. Still, Usha's claimed that she's had no problems fitting in with other Republican women. In fact, they've seemingly welcomed the former attorney with open arms. "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive. People don't seem to care all that much what I look like," she said in an interview with The Free Press.
But just because Usha's look can be pretty toned down by MAGA women's standards, it doesn't mean she's not making a fashion statement in her own way. Some of Usha's most unassuming garbs might've sent the loudest messages if you look closely enough.
She honored St. Patrick's Day wearing a navy 'fit
Usha Vance and JD Vance invited the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, and his wife, Mary O'Shea, to their vice presidential home in honor of St. Patrick's Day 2025. Usha's khakis were the traditional green color often worn to celebrate the occasion. However, her blazer's shade might've also paid homage to St. Patrick, who was closely associated with the color blue at one point as well. Furthermore, its navy hue could also be paying tribute to the many Irish American soldiers who served the United States' Navy.
She came out of her shell a bit more in this blue dress
Usha Vance totally proved she's out of JD Vance's league in this strapless, shimmering blue gown she wore to the post-inauguration Liberty Ball on January 20, 2025. Donning the outfit in public gave a clear message that day about how comfortable Usha was feeling in the moment. But it also seemed like a sign that the Yale University alum was becoming more relaxed in general about her new role as second lady.
Her black dress gave a different message than JD's suit
Usha Vance took a different approach to her fashion than her husband, JD Vance, did when they celebrated the 44th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service in May 2025. The ceremony pays respect to law enforcement officials who died in combat. JD sported a blue blazer and tie to the event, which may be an intentional choice to reference traditional police colors. Usha set a more somber mood by dressing in a traditional black gown.
She stood out in this all-white outfit
Usha Vance wore a white shirt and a long skirt, or a floor-length white dress, when she attended the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in January 2025. Usha is Hindu, and in that religion, white is usually worn to funerals to honor the dead. The color could also stand for enlightenment. Perhaps Usha's all-white outfit was a way for her to say goodbye to her old life and a representation of her major life change — her new gig as second lady of the U.S.
Her date night outfit proved she could glam it up
Usha Vance hasn't just shown off her killer figure in red. She also did it in black in June 2025, when she went to the "Les Misérables" premiere with JD Vance at the Kennedy Center. There, Usha wore a strapless, floor-length black gown with understated silvery detailing wrapped around it. The elegant dress was another rare occasion where she showed off her toned arms. Whether intentionally or not, Usha reminded us that she's not all business all the time.
Her pink coat showed compassion even to her political rivals
Usha Vance, JD Vance, President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump all saw off former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris as they left the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025. During the farewell, Usha's pink coat stood out noticeably from the darker clothes the others wore. It's hard to believe that the color wasn't a deliberate choice. In Hinduism, pink has ties to the goddesses Lakshmi and Parvati, and the hue represents things like compassion and affection. With that in mind, it looks like Usha was trying to deliver a message of harmony to both her husband's political adversaries and the country.