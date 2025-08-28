Usha Vance Outfits That May Have Meant More Than You Think

Usha Vance had a complete style transformation when her husband, JD Vance, became vice president of the U.S. Unlike some of her MAGA contemporaries, Usha is usually known for sporting a more modest type of fashion. She's often seen wearing minimal makeup and reserved, simple yet stylish clothing. Still, Usha's claimed that she's had no problems fitting in with other Republican women. In fact, they've seemingly welcomed the former attorney with open arms. "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive. People don't seem to care all that much what I look like," she said in an interview with The Free Press.

But just because Usha's look can be pretty toned down by MAGA women's standards, it doesn't mean she's not making a fashion statement in her own way. Some of Usha's most unassuming garbs might've sent the loudest messages if you look closely enough.