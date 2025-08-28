Brandi Passante Revenge Looks That Had Everyone Staring
This article contains mentions of domestic violence.
A&E "Storage Wars" star Brandi Passante went through a major breakup in 2018, but you might not have known it. Rather than living in the unofficial breakup uniform of comfortable sweatpants and messy hairdos, she showcased some major revenge looks in the years after her 13-year relationship with her former co-star, Jarrod Schulz, ended.
Schulz and Passante never married, but their lives, families, and careers were intertwined. They starred in "Storage Wars," and the real reason Passante temporarily left "Storage Wars" was to film her spinoff show on A&E in 2014, "Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job." The former couple also operated a thrift store, Now and Then, and share two kids together: Cameron and Payton Schulz.
One of the tragic details of Brandi Passante's life is that she also dealt with domestic violence in her previous relationship. Schulz was charged with a misdemeanor after a confrontation with Passante in a bar post-separation. However, Passante is now living her best life. In the years since her breakup, Passante got a symbolic tattoo that reads "free" and has showed off her best style moments yet. The ink and her wardrobe upgrade are both part of the complete evolution of Brandi Passante. The "Storage Wars" star not only stepped up her fashion game, but she also found love with her new man, Clifford Beaver. Check out some of Passante's best revenge looks that had everyone staring.
Brandi Passante smiled for the camera in an intricately designed black dress
After Brandi Passante's relationship with her longtime co-star and romantic partner Jarrod Schulz ended, she continued to focus on her professional life. The "Storage Wars" star proved that she could be just as successful without her ex-boyfriend by her side as she attended auctions and bid on storage units. She often dressed to impress, but she stepped up her fashion game even more after her breakup, both onscreen and off.
In March 2019, Passante stopped to take a picture with a fan during an event. She looked stunning in an ankle-length black dress with various cut out designs on it. The elegant dress buttoned the entire way down the middle, and she wore it partially unbuttoned on the top and bottom. Intricate sets of geometrical patterns and flowers dotted the dress and gave the illusion of it being almost see-through. The reality star looked every bit the stylish and confident businesswoman she has grown to be over the years. She also wore gold hoop earrings encrusted in crystals and carried a simple black clutch to complete the professional look.
The reality television star flew above the drama in a butterfly dress
Brandi Passante's and Jarrod Schulz's breakup was certainly not a smooth one, but the "Storage Wars" star showed that she knew how to rise above drama in this dress. The year after her breakup with Schulz, Passante posed with a friend at a charity event held to raise money for people in need of IVF. The blonde beauty wore a black dress that fell almost to her ankles, dotted with butterflies of nearly every color. Passante certainly fit the theme of the evening, since the event was called "Color the Night." She posed in front of a multicolored, paint splattered backdrop with her friends and blended right in.
The pattern of large, brightly colored butterflies made for a bold look that she pulled off by accessorizing minimally otherwise. Passante wore simple black, open-toe heels, a thin bracelet, and a pair of hoops. The reality television star shared multiple stunning photos from the evening that illustrated just how incredible her post-separation era looked on her.
Brandi Passante's black mini dress was the perfect revenge outfit
There are many celebrity revenge dresses that stunned the world. While Brandi Passante's mini dress in 2019 was not quite 1994 Princess Diana revenge dress level, it certainly deserves a second look. The year after her relationship ended, Passante joined two of her friends for an informal photoshoot. The "Storage Wars" star posed with her arm on her hip and credited her friends, who taught her how to make sure the camera captured her best angles.
"Sam and Ashley teaching me the art of photo angles," she captioned a picture on Instagram. In the shot, Passante showed off a short, black V-neck dress, the hem of which curved slightly up in the front. She also offered a photo tip: "Taking [photos] from below, not only makes you look taller. But, it also peek a boos up your dress." The newly single Passante appeared to have had a great night out with her friends.
In another Instagram post showing off the dress, the former reality star joked, "This dress really accentuates my ... 'personality.'" The tight black dress's fabric was interwoven with glitter and sparkled beautifully in the light. Passante paired the revenge outfit with shiny, black, open-toed heels that wrapped around the ankle.
Brandi Passante turned heads in her birthday dress
Brandi Passante has more than one LBD in her arsenal, and she's not afraid to show them off. For her birthday celebration in May 2020, the former "Storage Wars" star rocked another black minidress. She stayed at a ranch with her friends, and the group spent some of the day outdoors. In Instagram photos from the occasion, Passante wore a simple T-shirt, skinny jeans, and sneakers as she posed next to friends in front of a waterfall. Later in the festivities, she swapped her casual hiking clothes for a ruffled mini dress that cinched at the waist.
The black V-neck dress had ruffles along the hem and on the shoulders that matched the black ruffled scrunchie she wore on her wrist. Passante let her hair down for her birthday bash; her blonde locks hung long and loose. She paired the simple but stunning wrap dress with large silver heart hoop earrings. The reality star looked happy in the somewhat understated but stylish outfit as she rang in a new year surrounded by loved ones.
The Storage Wars star showed off her poolside style
Brandi Passante did not let the coronavirus ruin her summer in 2020. When she was not digging through old storage lockers covered in dust, she was lounging poolside and soaking up the sun. The former "Storage Wars" star showed that sun protection can look classy; she wore a black, floppy crochet beach hat over her golden locks. Passante pulled the hat low to shade her face and posed in a picture with her hands over the hat, showing off her bright red manicure. "Shut your face," she captioned the photo on Instagram.
The reality television star wore a mauve crocheted bikini in the shot that matched the various flower bushes in the background. It appeared to be one of Passante's favorite bikinis that summer; she shared another picture of her wearing it again in August. The two-piece summer look conveyed a carefree attitude after her breakup 2 years earlier.
Brandi Passante turned a walk of shame look into one fit for the runway
Rather than dress up as a typical witch, devil, or ghost for Halloween, Brandi Passante came up with a more creatively grown up costume in 2020. She dressed in a long white men's button-down dress shirt for a festive evening, and according to the star, some partygoers assumed she went as Tom Cruise's character from "Risky Business." However, she had a very different idea in mind when she put together her ensemble for the event.
The "Storage Wars" star appeared to have dressed up as someone doing a "walk of shame" after a long night. To capture the look, she rocked the shirt with a few buttons undone, black bike shorts, and strappy Grecian heels. Passante posed for pictures next to her friends post-breakup, looking as carefree as her unconventional outfit. Though it was intended to be a funny Halloween costume, she still kept it chic.
The Storage Wars star celebrated her son's graduation in style
Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz's kids, Cameron and Payton Schulz, occasionally appeared on screen during "Storage Wars." Since their time on the show, the kids look almost unrecognizable from their younger selves. In June 2021, Passante shared a snapshot of her posing next to her children at her only son's high school graduation. "Please stop the clock... I'm not ready," she captioned her Instagram post. The "Storage Wars" star expressed her affection for both of her kids. "So proud, and so fortunate to have these [two] beautiful, kind, and loving souls. I don't know what I did to deserve them. Whatever it was...I am grateful." The proud mom celebrated Cameron's accomplishment in style; she wore a bold print dress with quarter length sleeves and large wooden cross earrings. A large cheetah print pattern covered the entire dress that hung past her knees.
Passante's son's graduation day was not the first occasion that she showed off the long dress. She previously wore the stunning cheetah print revenge dress in 2019 to the premiere of the NASCAR documentary "Blink of an Eye" in New York City. With so many eyes on her after her breakup, the "Storage Wars" star made sure she looked her best at public events.
Brandi Passante kept it country in denim overalls
Brandi Passante knows how to keep it cute and country. Although the "Storage Wars" star owned and operated her thrift store in Orange, California, Passante is originally from Texas. A country girl at heart, she has multiple pairs of overalls in her wardrobe, including a light denim overall dress. She put her own spin on the country classic style when she rocked the denim mini dress for an outdoor event a few summers after her breakup with Jarrod Schulz.
Passante posed next to a friend who was also clad in overalls for the day. The hem of the Passante's denim dress was cut off at the bottom, giving her more of a laid-back, slightly grunge vibe. The dress clasped over her shoulders and hooked onto silver buttons. Rather than the typical loose fit of overalls, her denim dress cinched at the waist for a tailored fit. Passante accessorized her casual outfit with sleek black sunglasses and a pair of long silver multi-hoop earrings. She wore a black, spaghetti strap tank top underneath the overalls for a cute and practical look, appearing comfortable and confident.
Brandi Passante's two-toned outfit stole the show
Since her separation from her ex-partner, Brandi Passante looked happier and more confident than ever both inside and out. In September 2021, Passante promoted "Storage Wars" in a gorgeous two-toned outfit sure to catch anyone's attention. The reality television star showed that the colors red and white can be paired together in a way that is not reminiscent of Waldo or the Canadian flag.
Passante wore a fitted dark red skirt that ruched on the side and fell just below her knees. She paired the long skirt with a simple but elegant white scoop neck tank top tucked into it. Passante accessorized with a large pair of black sun glasses and strappy black heels that fastened around the ankles.
In a Youtube interview with Spirit Talk, the "Storage Wars" star she opened up about how being in a relationship with Schulz kept her from exploring herself, including her personal style. "I wasn't really allowed to have an identity for many, many years," Passante explained. "And so these last couple of years, I'm kind of coming into my own and figuring out who I am," she said. Standing in front of a storage unit post-separation, Passante looked self-assured and comfortable in her element and in her dress.
She rocked a red wrap dress that had everyone staring
By the summer of 2023, Brandi Passante appeared long over her ex-boyfriend and ex-business partner. Rather than film a promo with Jarrod Schulz, who was no longer part of "Storage Wars" by that point, Passante advertised the new episodes herself. She shared a TikTok video to her Instagram page to promote the latest season of the hit show. She overlaid the viral audio clip of Julia Fox saying "I actually did it myself" to a video of her nodding, a perfect encapsulation for Passante's life. She was doing the show and the work of managing storage units herself, and she looked great doing so.
In the video, the reality television star wore a bright red V-neck dress that cinched at the waist. The loose summer dress had ruffled sleeves, and a line of ruffles cut diagonally across the bottom. The bright sundress paired with black sunglasses was the perfect look to highlight her sunny disposition in her career and in her new phase of life. Large silver heart hoop earrings completed the stylish warm weather look.
The Storage Wars star's shoes were as bright as her life post-breakup
After her separation from Jarrod Schulz, Brandi Passante got her sparkle back... literally. In December of 2024, she donned a pair of sparkly boots that would be perfect for any holiday party. The "Storage Wars" star shared a picture of herself posed on a couch with her legs crossed to show off the incredible pair of knee high boots. Tiny clear sequins dotted the light pink high heeled shoes, making them glimmer in the light.
The reality television star paired the party boots with a simple outfit to let them shine all the brighter. Passante wore skinny jeans under the pointed toe boots and a simple but stylish black T-shirt that she tucked in. The stiletto boots are clearly meant for special occasions, but they can turn even the most neutral, everyday outfit into a fashion moment.
Brandi Passante played with patterns in an eye-catching minidress
Brandi Passante was known for her colorful looks on "Storage Wars" amidst all the men in old T-shirts at storage auctions. She has worn more solid colors in recent years, but she still plays with patterns in her fashion from time to time. Instead of another incredible little black dress, in March 2025 Passante opted for a different mini dress.
By this point in time, Passante was long over her ex-boyfriend and seemed happy in her new relationship. In a photo shared to Instagram, she posed next to a friend, and the pair looked like they were ready for a night on the town. The reality television star wore an earth-toned mini dress with various patterns across it. A brown, tan, and green criss cross pattern went across the dress, and swirls of leaves and vines intertwined. Rather than pair the dress with heels, the "Storage Wars" star opted for classic white sneakers for a more comfortable and elevated athletic look.
The reality star kept it real in denim
In the summer of 2025, Brandi Passante embarked on a new professional adventure. Like many former and current reality television stars, the "Storage Wars" star dove into the podcast universe. In August, Passante recorded one of the first episodes of her reality television podcast, "The Real Reality with Brandi Passante." The podcast host rocked a Canadian summer suit during the recording of the episode.
Passante wore a fitted light blue denim romper that cinched at the waist; she rolled up the hem of her shorts for a relaxed summer look. The "Storage Wars" star paired the one-piece denim outfit with white sneakers that gave it an even more casual but cute vibe. She wore the romper partially unzipped with a white lace top slightly visible underneath. The podcast host donned two chain-linked necklaces and her signature hoop earrings to elevate the look, and colorful beaded bracelets lined her wrist.