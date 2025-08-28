Brandi Passante Revenge Looks That Had Everyone Staring

This article contains mentions of domestic violence.

A&E "Storage Wars" star Brandi Passante went through a major breakup in 2018, but you might not have known it. Rather than living in the unofficial breakup uniform of comfortable sweatpants and messy hairdos, she showcased some major revenge looks in the years after her 13-year relationship with her former co-star, Jarrod Schulz, ended.

Schulz and Passante never married, but their lives, families, and careers were intertwined. They starred in "Storage Wars," and the real reason Passante temporarily left "Storage Wars" was to film her spinoff show on A&E in 2014, "Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job." The former couple also operated a thrift store, Now and Then, and share two kids together: Cameron and Payton Schulz.

One of the tragic details of Brandi Passante's life is that she also dealt with domestic violence in her previous relationship. Schulz was charged with a misdemeanor after a confrontation with Passante in a bar post-separation. However, Passante is now living her best life. In the years since her breakup, Passante got a symbolic tattoo that reads "free" and has showed off her best style moments yet. The ink and her wardrobe upgrade are both part of the complete evolution of Brandi Passante. The "Storage Wars" star not only stepped up her fashion game, but she also found love with her new man, Clifford Beaver. Check out some of Passante's best revenge looks that had everyone staring.