Five Times Lauren Boebert's Red Lipstick Made Her Look Like Bozo The Clown
When it comes to makeup and fashion, Representative Lauren Boebert seems intent on over-the-top looks. Boebert has a hefty list of makeup fails across many different cosmetics, including overdone eyebrows and excessive fake tans. The Colorado congresswoman has also been known to pile on the foundation, leading to clunky, cake-faced makeup. Unfortunately, this approach isn't the only time Boebert's makeup has come across as rather clownish. Her extremely vibrant red lipstick provides that same circus-like vibe.
On X, posters jokingly suggested possible names for Boebert's preferred shade. Amid the banter, one person commented, "Looks like one of those shades I used to see at the drugstore for .99 cents." Besides looking cheap, Boebert's use of lipstick has caused other issues, like when she encountered an open tube on her car seat. Boebert mentioned the incident in a May 2023 Facebook post, complete with an awkward photo of one of her staff members wiping the cosmetic off the back of her powder blue skirt.
On occasion, Boebert does opt for pink lip shades or a more natural lip, even for TV appearances. However, this refreshing change also highlights the stark contrast and excessive color of her red lipstick. Throughout its existence, red lipstick has sometimes been a polarizing choice, and it's run the gamut of positive and negative connotations. While its popularity has been pretty consistent in recent decades, Boebert's failure with the vibrant hue lies mostly in her excessive application of the product.
Boebert's car pic looked like she was headed to the circus
In May 2023, Lauren Boebert treated her fans to a car selfie. Unfortunately, with her excessive bronzer, overly smoky eye, and bright red lipstick, the Colorado congresswoman looked more like a representative of the shady "Republican makeup" trend. Boebert's lipstick was so deeply saturated it made her teeth look like they were glowing. Rather than makeup, the lipstick hue looks more like the brilliant shade of kids' art supplies.
The crayon red shade was also reminiscent of life under the big top. "Clown make up is hideous," chided one Instagram poster.
Boebert's red grin dominated her birthday wishes for Donald Trump
In June 2025, Lauren Boebert celebrated Donald Trump's 79th birthday by posting a pic of the two of them in the Oval Office. Since most of Trump's tacky décor is cropped out of the shot, the most gleaming detail is Boebert's smile. Her red lipstick looks even brighter with her black and white outfit. The vibrant color is weirdly close in shade to Trump's tie and the stripes on the American flag behind her.
While Boebert and Trump look like they're competing for widest grin, Boebert's surprisingly won the contest for most obvious fake tan. This makeup fail exacerbates the cartoony vibe of Boebert's red lipstick.
Boebert's lipstick was as tacky as her outfit
Among Lauren Boebert's biggest fashion fails, her "Let's Go Brandon" dress might be her most infamous look. This tasteless style first debuted in a November 2021 Instagram post, and it continues to haunt us. The Colorado congresswomen is doing her part to keep this tacky look in the spotlight, since she posted another pic of the outfit in December 2024. This time, however, she was posing with Ambassador Monica Crowley instead of Donald Trump. To make matters worse, Boebert is wearing too-red lipstick that matches the glaring color of her dress.
Crowley is Donald Trump's Chief of Protocol for his second term. It's too bad she wasn't able to weigh in and advise Boebert to replace this entire look with nearly anything else.
Natural lighting highlighted Boebert's unnatural lip color
In May 2023, Lauren Boebert honored Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery. Regrettably, her clownishly red lipstick detracted from her somber message. "You're even giving red lipstick a bad name," criticized one Instagram commenter. "Stop with the, 'I'm a wannabe sexpot with my red lipstick' & start focusing on stuff that impacts the World for the greater good."
The bright sunlight only accentuated the garish color and drew attention to Boebert's less-than-stellar application of the cosmetic. The outline around her lips looked kind of jagged, suggesting that she may have been in a hurry before she recorded the video.
Boebert's red lips were exaggerated even in a MAGA crowd
It turns out that no lighting situation is optimal for Lauren Boebert's preferred lipstick shade. During Donald Trump's address to Congress in March 2025, Boebert's ruby red lips stuck out when she posed for a pic with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Although Noem's foundation looked cakey as always, her lip color was notably understated next to Boebert's flamboyant red shade. The Colorado congresswoman's bright red dress made her lips look even redder.
Boebert also snapped a selfie with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that same night. Among their dueling fake tans, Boebert's dash of lip color put her over the finish line for most extreme look.