Five Times Lauren Boebert's Red Lipstick Made Her Look Like Bozo The Clown

When it comes to makeup and fashion, Representative Lauren Boebert seems intent on over-the-top looks. Boebert has a hefty list of makeup fails across many different cosmetics, including overdone eyebrows and excessive fake tans. The Colorado congresswoman has also been known to pile on the foundation, leading to clunky, cake-faced makeup. Unfortunately, this approach isn't the only time Boebert's makeup has come across as rather clownish. Her extremely vibrant red lipstick provides that same circus-like vibe.

On X, posters jokingly suggested possible names for Boebert's preferred shade. Amid the banter, one person commented, "Looks like one of those shades I used to see at the drugstore for .99 cents." Besides looking cheap, Boebert's use of lipstick has caused other issues, like when she encountered an open tube on her car seat. Boebert mentioned the incident in a May 2023 Facebook post, complete with an awkward photo of one of her staff members wiping the cosmetic off the back of her powder blue skirt.

On occasion, Boebert does opt for pink lip shades or a more natural lip, even for TV appearances. However, this refreshing change also highlights the stark contrast and excessive color of her red lipstick. Throughout its existence, red lipstick has sometimes been a polarizing choice, and it's run the gamut of positive and negative connotations. While its popularity has been pretty consistent in recent decades, Boebert's failure with the vibrant hue lies mostly in her excessive application of the product.