Lauren Boebert's Eyeliner Is So Thick, She Must Have Borrowed JD's Pencil

If you notice there's an eyeliner shortage in Colorado, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert may be to blame. The gun rights activist is known for over-the-top beauty looks, including that time Boebert wore enough makeup for both herself and President Donald Trump — but a throwback photo really highlights just how heavy on the cosmetics she tends to go. In the snapshot, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, back in 2023, the mother of four holds what looks like an apple while smiling for the camera wearing her signature specs. It's actually a pretty cute photo, comparatively speaking, except of course for the fact that Boebert practically used an entire tube of eyeliner on herself.

Shout out to Palisade farmers for always having the best go to snacks! I love these days on the road, traveling the western slope! pic.twitter.com/8VC2ppIq6Y — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 15, 2023

Seriously, if anyone ever doubted where the controversial congresswoman's eyes end and her undereye area begins, Boebert's excessive use of eyeliner solved that mystery once and for all. It's hard not to think of fellow MAGA member JD Vance, who has sent eyeliner rumors into overdrive on numerous occasions. Back in May 2025, Trump's second-in-command hosted a breakfast at his house for law enforcement during National Police Week. The kind gesture went overlooked, however, after photos from the event hit the internet and people couldn't help but notice that Vance's eyeliner was thicker than ever.

Obviously, there is nothing wrong with eyeliner, and guys can totally wear it, too — hello, My Chemical Romance. But, we wanted to see what Vance looked like without eyeliner, so we made it happen and were very surprised by the results. His eyes looked softer, whereas if we removed all that gunk from Boebert's face, hers would probably look much smaller.